Save $700 on this Samsung TV that’s designed to look like a painting

Samsung’s The Frame lineup has been ahead of the curve when it comes to modern TV designs. The 2024 edition of this midrange 4K QLED is better than ever and still sold brand-new in 2025. As a matter of fact, this boutique Samsung is actually on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K QLED at Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield, you’ll pay a discounted price of $1,300. The full MSRP on this model is $2,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung’s The Frame (2024)

The main perk of this lifestyle-inspired Samsung TV is its ability to showcase art prints and personal media. The glossy panel Samsung went with mimics the look of a museum piece and aids the TV in combating glare from specific light sources. This allows the quantum dot-enhanced colors to truly come forward, which makes those Samsung Art Store prints look all the more impressive (along with any personal photos or videos you wish to exhibit).

The Frame comes with Samsung’s Slim-Fit Wall Mount and two plastic feet, so you’ll be able to place it on a table, too. Should the included frame not match your home decor, you can purchase additional bezels separately to best match your room aesthetics.

The Frame delivers decent SDR and HDR brightness levels and low input lag, making it a great TV for enjoying movies and TV shows and playing video games. We also feel that the 40W 2.0.2 speaker system scores a few extra points compared to the average TV sound system.

Save $700 when you purchase Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame 4K QLED right now, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best Samsung The Frame deals, best Samsung TV deals, and best Samsung deals for even more promos on top Samsung tech!