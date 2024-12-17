 Skip to main content
This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV has a new low price of $550

Good Deal The Samsung DU6950 TV displaying gold ribbons.
The month of December is usually a great time to buy a new TV, as many models are discounted or part of some kind of bundle that gets you the TV for a reduced price. So, while you’re shopping for Christmas gifts, it’s a good idea to see what kind of Best Buy deals are cropping up for the holidays because every once in a while, you’ll come across a fantastic discount like this one:

For a limited time, when you order the Samsung 75-inch DU6950 Series 4K TV through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $550. At full price, this model sells for $750.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch DU6950 Series

Samsung’s 6950 lineup has been a holiday highlight for several years now. These are LED-LCD sets that have many of the same core features of Samsung sets you’ll find year-round, but priced in a way that most folks can afford.

The DU6950 Series is a 4K LED with Purcolor support, which allows this LED set to deliver vibrant and rich colors along with exceptional contrast levels. And while the native refresh is capped at 60Hz, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator tech helps to reduce lag and picture blur caused by fast-moving subjects. The DU6950 also possesses some top-shelf upscaling tools, making any non-UHD picture look closer to 4K than ever before!

As for apps and streaming TV stations, the DU6950 Series runs Tizen OS for all smart TV features. You can expect a fast and intuitive experience from one screen to the next, along with built-in support for both Alexa and Google Assistant (smart speaker or other host device required).

Get the Samsung 75-inch DU6950 Series 4K TV for just $550 when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best 70-inch TV deals and best TV deals for even more holiday markdowns!

