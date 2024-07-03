 Skip to main content
Save $2,000 on this massive 98-inch TV in the Samsung 4th of July Sale

Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED 4K HDR TV.
It’s no secret that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market, but they also make some of the biggest sets money can buy. Samsung is offering some steep discounts on many of its 2023 holdovers as part of its 4th of July TV sales. One such markdown is being offered on the 98-inch Samsung Q80C.

Normally this bad boy goes for $6,000, but if you buy soon you’ll save yourself $2,000 when purchasing through Samsung. Just be sure you have enough room on your living room wall for a TV this enormous!

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C

It’s one thing to own a big TV, but it’s another thing entirely to own a good big TV. You’ll find numerous 75-inch-plus models that only cost $3,000 or so; but quite often, these are TVs that don’t have the best specs and features. And guess what? This simply isn’t the case with the Samsung Q80C.

This mega-Samsung delivers 4K resolution at up to 120Hz, and each of its four HDMI inputs are 2.1 certified. This is the latest HDMI standard, which is a must-have for console and PC gamers who need features like VRR and low input lag to win as many online matches as possible. As one of Samsung’s Quantum HDR+ models, you’ll be floored at just how good movies and shows look when streaming from Netflix or watching a 4K Blu-ray. 

The Q80C also supports Dolby Atmos and Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite, which calibrates audio in real time to match what’s happening on the screen. Oh, and let’s not forget the incredible Tizen OS interface for all your smart TV needs. Stream content from your favorite entertainment apps, get remote access to your Xbox, share your iPhone screen with AirPlay 2, and so much more.

Samsung 4th of July deals have been topping all the charts this week, and this is definitely one of the company’s best offers. Again, for a limited time, you’ll be able to save $2,000 when you purchase the Samsung 98-inch Q80C directly through Samsung. 

