Samsung has suspended deliveries of its new flagship wireless earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro — over concerns that the included silicone eartips are too fragile, leading to tearing when users try to swap sizes. The company began taking preorders for the earbuds on July 10, and had previously said that the product would be in stores by July 24, however, this date has now shifted. Samsung’s website now shows a delivery date of August 28, and Amazon has removed its listing for the product.

Samsung released a statement to Android Authority on July 19 apologizing for the problem and assuring its customers that it will address the issue through improvements to its quality control processes:

There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes.

To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should any customer already in possession of Galaxy Buds3 Pro be experiencing any issues, they should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre. — Samsung

The Galaxy 3 Pro are a big departure from Samsung’s previous wireless earbuds designs, with the new model bearing a very strong resemblance to Apple’s AirPods Pro. However, the use of silicone eartips isn’t new for Samsung earbuds. The company has used similar eartips on many of its previous models, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.