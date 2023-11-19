 Skip to main content
A bunch of Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals just went live

If you’ve been looking forward to Black Friday headphone and earbud deals because you want to enjoy a discount when buying new wireless earbuds, you should know that Samsung just slashed the prices of several Galaxy Buds models. Here’s your chance to enjoy savings of up to $70 when buying either the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions Edition, but you need to act fast. We’re not sure how much longer these Black Friday Samsung deals will last, so if you’re interested in one or more of them, you need to make the purchase right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE — $70, was $100

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: both buds in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are affordable wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation to block unwanted sound, and a redesigned wingtip that keeps them in place while staying comfortable in your ears. They’re very easy to pair with your mobile device, and the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app plus three eartip sizes will help you determine the optimal fit for sound quality and ANC. The wireless earbuds can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC activated, and a total of 21 hours if you include their charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $100, was $150

Olive Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.
Samsung / Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 also offer ANC to prevent anything from disturbing you and excellent audio quality with booming bass. Their three microphones and curved design help make your voice very clear during calls, and they feature an IPX7 rating for water resistance so they won’t get damaged by sudden rainfall and sweaty workout sessions. With ANC activated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can last up to 5 hours from a full charge, and up to 20 hours with the juice from their charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $160, was $230

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Samsung elevates its wireless earbuds even further with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which offer impressive music quality, ANC to block even the loudest noise, and support for 360-degree audio for a surround sound experience. When they detect your voice while ANC is activated, Intelligent Conversation Mode kicks in, turning down the volume and engaging Ambient Mode. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are IPX7 water-resistant, and their battery can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 20 hours with their charging case while ANC is on.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions Edition — $200, was $270

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions Edition with the charging case.
Samsung

If you want an extra layer of personality on your Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and you’re a fan of the Minions from the Despicable Me movies, then you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Minions Edition. These are the same wireless earbuds, but with a bright yellow charging case that features a design based on your choice between Otto, Stuart, and Bob. Every purchase will also let you download a special theme for your smartphone, as well as other customizations.

