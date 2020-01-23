In December 2019, we got the first small but noteworthy piece of evidence that Samsung is getting ready to release an upgraded version of its Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds, which it launched earlier that year. It wasn’t much — just a single support page on its website entitled “SM-R175.”

Since then, the rumor mill has been on a tear, with new renders of what the next Galaxy Buds (which we believe will be named Galaxy Buds+) might look like, as well as bold predictions about everything from their price (up to 50% more than the current model) to their rumored lack of active noise cancellation.

Our take on this speculation? It’s just that — unconfirmed reports that may or may not be accurate. What we can say is that Samsung’s next true wireless earbuds will enter a very different market than the one the company found itself in at the start of 2019. ANC has almost become a must-have for top-of-the-line earbuds, and features like wireless charging are no longer as exotic as they once were.

So what should Samsung’s next true wireless earbuds have in the way of features to compete? It’s an extensive list.

Better battery life

This one is kind of a no-brainer. Battery life in true wireless earbuds has been improving steadily and, in some cases — like the recently released Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus (there’s that naming convention again) — that improvement has been radical. The MW07 Plus deliver a staggering 10 hours of time between charges. The original Galaxy Buds are no slouch, with 6 hours of battery life, but we should be expecting more. Interestingly, a report from SamMobile suggests that the new buds will have an impressive 12-hour battery life. A doubling of longevity? That would be a game changer.

Better sound

We really like the flat response of the Galaxy Buds, and their sound quality fared really well when we compared them to the AirPods and the Jabra Elite 65t. But just as the playing field has changed on other features, sound quality has been getting better, too. The MW07 Plus are the best in our opinion, but the Sony WF-1000XM3 and AirPods Pro are also excellent. To compete with these products, the Galaxy Buds+ will have to sound significantly better than the Galaxy Buds.

More juice in the charging case

The Galaxy Buds’ charging case is already pretty sweet. It’s tiny and can be charged via USB-C, wirelessly via a Qi charging mat, or even off the back of newer Galaxy smartphones. However, it has an anemic battery capacity, which can really only deliver a single recharge to the buds before it too is dead. The standard these days is at least three or four full recharges, and the gold standard is closer to six. The Galaxy Buds+ need a charging case that stays small and keeps the wireless charging ability, while also delivering more portable power.

Noise cancellation

With the appearance of the Sony WF-1000XM3, the Echo Buds, the AirPods Pro, and the MW07 Plus, one thing is clear: Some form of active noise cancellation is the new high bar for true wireless earbuds. In order for the Galaxy Buds+ to grab a foothold among these competitors — and rumors to the contrary notwithstanding — they need this feature, too.

The Galaxy Buds already have an excellent ambient sound mode that lets the outside world in, so adding true noise cancellation seems like an obvious step up for the Galaxy Buds+.

Better dust and water resistance

Just how water-resistant do true wireless earbuds need to be? That will depend on what you want to do while wearing them. The Galaxy Buds are IPX2-rated — the very lowest amount of water protection that has an official rating attached to it. It lets them survive brief encounters with small amounts of water, but not much else. Given that the AirPods Pro are IPX4, and Jabra models like the Elite Active 75t and Elite 75t are IP55 or better, Samsung could greatly expand the number of places the Galaxy Buds+ could go if it bumped up their level of protection.

When will the Galaxy Buds+ arrive?

To reiterate, all we have is a single support page on Samsung’s website as evidence that the company is planning to release a new set of true wireless earbuds. However, we are fully expecting that Samsung will debut its next flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S20 — as early as February 11, ahead of Mobile World Congress. If history is any indicator, this will also be the moment that Samsung introduces the Galaxy Buds+.

Editors' Recommendations