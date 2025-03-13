 Skip to main content
Get this awesome Samsung soundbar while it's under $300

Good Deal The Samsung HW-6CC Soundbar.
Walmart

At some point, you’re going to have to accept the fact that the speakers built into your super-thin TV just aren’t very good. Sure, you can literally hear what the characters on your favorite show are saying, but the rumble and immersion of true surround sound isn’t possible. Fortunately, soundbars have gotten pretty dang advanced over the last few years, and some of the best models can actually virtualize a larger and more detailed soundstage. 

One of the best brands for home theater soundbars is Samsung, and while looking through soundbar deals, we came across this gem of an offer: For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung HW-B650D Soundbar at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-B650D Soundbar

When it comes to stereo performance, the B650D doesn’t mess around. Thanks to its built-in center speaker, dialogue and vocals get the attention they deserve, while the front left and right channels cast a wide net of audio. There won’t be a bad seat in the living room when you use the B650D, and thanks to Samsung’s Adaptive Sound Lite, the soundbar will automatically adjust its output based on the type of content you’re watching. 

The B650D features Samsung’s Game Mode, too. When enabled, synced directional audio will move in unison with the characters on the screen. The included subwoofer also does a great job at enhancing lower frequencies, giving your AV setup the rhythmic punch it deserves.

We also love the fact that there’s a Bluetooth input, so you’ll be able to pair up and play tunes with phones, tablets, laptops, and more. It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to be in town, but we’d be willing to bet the savings will be gone by week’s end. That being said, we recommend buying ASAP. 

We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Samsung deals and best Samsung TV deals for even more markdowns on top Samsung tech.

