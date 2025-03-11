This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar has a $500 discount today

When you spend a decent chunk of change on a soundbar, you’ll end up with audio that sounds closer to authentic surround sound than you’d expect. That’s because top brands like Samsung know a thing or two about virtualizing larger speaker configurations. Still, not all of us have thousands of dollars burning holes in our pockets, which is why we’re always on the lookout for the best soundbar deals. As luck would have it, Samsung comes through yet again:

Today, when you purchase the Samsung HW-Q850D Dolby Atmos Soundbar at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $600. That’s a $500 discount, friends!

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q850D Soundbar

Billed as a 7.1.2 speaker configuration, the Q850D has front left, center, and right channels built into the bar, plus two up-firing speakers to send audio up toward the ceiling and back down. This is how the system is able to virtualize Dolby Atmos, and thanks to the included rear speaker kit and wireless subwoofer, background effects and low end get plenty of attention, too. Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro also does a great job at calibrating audio to best match your room acoustics.

The Q850D works with Samsung Q-Symphony TVs, too, so you’ll be able to combine TV speakers with soundbar audio for an even bigger soundstage. Other noteworthy features include HDMI and digital optical connectivity, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi inputs, and a built-in Alexa voice assistant for music streaming, smart home controls, and more.

Unfortunately, this soundbar isn’t going to be on sale forever. So, we’d suggest hopping on this offer while you still can. Save $500 when you order the Samsung HW-Q850D Dolby Atmos Soundbar right now. We also recommend having a look at our lists of the best Samsung deals and the best Samsung TV deals for more markdowns on top Samsung tech!