This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar has a $300 discount today

Not everyone can afford the hefty upfront cost of a massive surround sound system, complete with speakers, an AV receiver, and appropriate wiring. Fortunately, most of the best soundbars on the market are designed to deliver a level of immersion that goes beyond a simple stereo soundstage. As a matter of fact, we were looking through soundbar deals earlier today when we came across this fantastic Samsung offer:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung HW-Q910D Dolby Atmos Soundbar at Crutchfield, B&H Photo-Video, and through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,300.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q910D Soundbar

Far more than a traditional soundbar, the Samsung Q910D comes with two rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer. The bar itself also contains two up-firing speakers, delivering the kind of top-down immersion that Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are known for. Enjoy some of the best surround sound virtualization you’ve ever heard from a soundbar system, and fine-tune the Q910D to match your room acoustics with Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro calibration feature.

The HW-Q910D is fantastic for movies, TV shows, and video games, but it’s also an excellent soundbar for streaming music and podcasts. Just switch to the Bluetooth or Wi-Fi input to wirelessly beam audio from a host device to your Samsung soundbar! Speaking of connectivity, the Q910D plugs into your TV via HDMI eARC or digital optical. This means any AV components that are connected to your TV will route audio through the soundbar.

While we’re unsure how long this sale is going to stick around, Samsung deals like this one tend to vanish pretty quickly. That being said, today might be the best and last day to save! Take $300 off the Samsung HW-Q910D Dolby Atmos Soundbar when you purchase today.

