This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar has a $300 discount today

Good Deal The Samsung HW-Q910D Series Soundbar w/ Rear Speakers.
Not everyone can afford the hefty upfront cost of a massive surround sound system, complete with speakers, an AV receiver, and appropriate wiring. Fortunately, most of the best soundbars on the market are designed to deliver a level of immersion that goes beyond a simple stereo soundstage. As a matter of fact, we were looking through soundbar deals earlier today when we came across this fantastic Samsung offer:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung HW-Q910D Dolby Atmos Soundbar at Crutchfield, B&H Photo-Video, and through Samsung, you’ll only wind up paying $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,300.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q910D Soundbar

Far more than a traditional soundbar, the Samsung Q910D comes with two rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer. The bar itself also contains two up-firing speakers, delivering the kind of top-down immersion that Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are known for. Enjoy some of the best surround sound virtualization you’ve ever heard from a soundbar system, and fine-tune the Q910D to match your room acoustics with Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro calibration feature.

The HW-Q910D is fantastic for movies, TV shows, and video games, but it’s also an excellent soundbar for streaming music and podcasts. Just switch to the Bluetooth or Wi-Fi input to wirelessly beam audio from a host device to your Samsung soundbar! Speaking of connectivity, the Q910D plugs into your TV via HDMI eARC or digital optical. This means any AV components that are connected to your TV will route audio through the soundbar.

While we’re unsure how long this sale is going to stick around, Samsung deals like this one tend to vanish pretty quickly. That being said, today might be the best and last day to save! Take $300 off the Samsung HW-Q910D Dolby Atmos Soundbar when you purchase today.

You may also want to take a look at our list of the best Samsung TV deals for more discounts on Samsung AV hardware!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV is $2,250 off — perfect for Super Bowl LIX
The Samsung 55-inch QNX1D Neo QLED on a white background.

If you've got friends and family coming over to watch Super Bowl LIX, you've still got time to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup. You can make a big splash with the 85-inch Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV, which is available with an attention-catching $2,250 discount from Samsung's TV deals that slashes its price from $4,000 all the way down to $1,750. You won't always get the chance to buy this display for less than half-price, so what are you waiting for? Proceed with the transaction right now to make sure that you get it in time for the big game.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV
The Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV, which is also known as the Samsung QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV, offers bright and accurate colors with its QLED TV technology, sharp details with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 85-inch screen, smooth action with Motion Xcelerator Turbo 120Hz, and 3D surround sound with Dolby Atmos. With these features, it will be like you're watching Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans yourself. Experience every rush, pass, and touchdown as if you're in the stands with the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV.

JBL’s 100W portable Bluetooth has a nice discount today
The JBL PartyBox Encore 2.

The Super Bowl is only a few days away now, which means we can expect to see plenty of last-minute sales on TVs, soundbars, and other home theater gear. But if you want to treat your Super Bowl party guests to an evening of immersive audio they’ll never forget, you’ll want to have a solid Bluetooth speaker lying around. Fortunately, we came across a great sale while vetting through Bluetooth speaker deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Partybox Encore Essential through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

This Samsung 83-inch OLED TV has a $1,000 discount today
Samsung S85D 4K OLED TV.

Samsung produces a ton of TVs, so it’s no surprise to us that some of the best TV deals are on Samsung products (because there are so many!). Fortunately, Samsung is one of the best TV brands in the business, especially when it comes to 4K OLED TVs. As luck would have it, we came across a major discount on a monstrous Samsung: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 83-inch S85D Series OLED through Best Buy or Walmart, you’ll only pay $2,500. The full MSRP on this model is $3,500. 

