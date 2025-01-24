 Skip to main content
This Samsung 9.1.2-channel soundbar system is $400 off today

Good Deal The Samsung HW-Q910D Series Soundbar w/ Rear Speakers.
Surround sound technology has been on a wild ride for the last decade or so. Thanks to Dolby Atmos, your entire listening space can be filled with floor-to-ceiling audio, making it feel like you’re watching your favorite films in a true movie theater. While a complete Atmos configuration involves a lot of time, labor, and speakers, advances in soundbar tech have come a long way, too. And for a limited time, one of the best Atmos bar systems has a phenomenal discount:

When you purchase the Samsung 9.1.2 HW-Q910D Soundbar with Rear Speakers through Amazon and Samsung, you’ll only end up paying $900. The full MSRP on this system is $1,300.

Why you should buy the Samsung 9.1.2 HW-Q910D

One of the best parts of owning a Dolby Atmos soundbar is not having to worry about spools of speaker wire, holes in drywall, and other modifications to your home. Such is the case with the Samsung HW-Q910D. Simply connect the soundbar to your TV via HDMI eARC to have all audio routed through the soundbar. Once the included rear speakers are connected to the wireless receiver and the subwoofer is plugged in for power, you’ll have a full 9.1.2 Atmos setup on your hands!

Part of the magic comes in the form of elevation drivers built into the actual soundbar, which are designed to fire sound up and back down to your listening space. Helicopters and airborne dinosaurs will never sound the same! And thanks to Samsung’s Adaptive Sound Calibration feature the HW-910D will automatically calibrate performance to best suit your room’s acoustics. You’ll also be able to connect the system to Wi-Fi if you’d like to control the soundbar and other devices with Alexa and Google Assistant or cast media using Chromecast and AirPlay 2.

It’s hard to say how long this Samsung discount is going to stick around, so today might be the last day to save this much on a big sound system. Take $400 off the Samsung 9.1.2 HW-Q910D Soundbar with Rear Speakers when you purchase right now. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Samsung TV deals, and best Samsung deals for even more markdowns on top-rated Samsung tech!

