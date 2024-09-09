Target just slashed $500 off Samsung’s flagship soundbar, the HW-Q990D

For a home theater setup with fantastic audio, you’re going to want to invest in a premium soundbar. They don’t come cheap, so you should be on the lookout for huge discounts from soundbar deals, like Target’s offer for the Samsung HW-Q990D. From its original price of $2,500, it’s down to $2,000 for savings of $500. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but we assure you that it’s worth every single penny. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain expires though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar

The Samsung HW-Q990C currently ranks first in our roundup of the best soundbars, but it may eventually get knocked off the top spot by none other than its successor — the Samsung HW-Q990D. It’s an 11.1.4-channel soundbar, and our guide on how to choose a soundbar explains the numbers, starting with “11” that stands for the number of its front-firing drivers. The “1” means it comes with a wireless subwoofer, and the “4” means it has four up-firing drivers that enable Dolby Atmos surround sound.

One of the major upgrades with the Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar is the addition of support for Roon, which is a subscription-based music discovery and management platform that’s known as an iTunes alternative for serious audiophiles. The soundbar also features Samsung’s Spacefit Sound Pro technology that calibrates and automatically optimizes audio output depending on the room where it’s placed, and Tap Sound lets you easily play music from your smartphone by simply tapping it on the Samsung HW-Q990D.

If you’ve just made a purchase from our TV deals roundup, or if your home theater setup is severely lacking in the audio department, we highly recommend going for the Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar, especially now that it’s $500 off from Target. At $2,000 instead of its sticker price of $2,500, it’s still not cheap, but it’s the type of investment you won’t regret.