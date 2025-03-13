Samsung’s ultra-slim soundbar just got a $250 price cut

Have you been on the lookout for a great soundbar discount? Brands like Samsung are always offering markdowns on top AV devices, including this week. We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, but for a limited time, the Samsung HW-S800D Ultra-slim Soundbar has a $150 discount. This brings the total price down to $750.

It’s one of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen all week, so take advantage of this promo before it’s gone!

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-S800D

Billed as the Samsung Ultra-slim Soundbar of 2024, the HW-S800D is the kind of soundbar that punches well above its weight class. Thanks to its 3.1.2 speaker configuration, the S800D delivers the type of audio immersion you’d expect from a fully wired system. Not to mention, the S800D is able to decode Dolby Atmos for some pretty great multi-channel virtualization.

Whether you mount it below your TV or place it on a stand, the ultra-slim clearance ensures the bar won’t block the screen. You’ll also be able to use Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound Pro feature to calibrate the S800D based on your listening environment. And thanks to optional Wi-Fi connectivity, the fun doesn’t stop with movies and TV shows. Stream your favorite music using platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more!

We were also pleased to learn that the S800D lets you choose between Alexa and Google Assistant and that the bar supports AirPlay and Chromecast, too! Unfortunately, the S800D won’t be on sale forever, though, so it’s worth scooping up while it’s still $150 less than usual!

