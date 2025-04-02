The Samsung Music Frame has a massive 68% discount today

The Samsung LS60D Music Frame is one of the most entertaining ways to show off your family photos in style. From its customizable frames and Dolby Atmos capabilities to its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options, the Music Frame is also getting the deals treatment over at Woot today:

The Samsung Music Frame is available through Woot for $130.

Why you should buy the Samsung Music Frame

Whether you’re going for a wall-mounted look or you plan on going tabletop, the Samsung Music Frame supports both aesthetics. And don’t worry about the frame not matching your home decor: there are multiple bezel options to choose from (sold separately), and swapping one for another is super-easy.

Once connected to Wi-Fi, the Music Frame turns into a full-fledged smart speaker you can use to stream Spotify, podcasts, and all your go-to playlists. You’ll get similar capabilities over Bluetooth, though you won’t be able to control the speaker from farther distances or when you’re not at home.

As far as sound quality goes, the Music Frame’s three-way stereo speaker delivers balanced and bold audio with great left-right imaging. Samsung’s patented speaker tech is engineered to fill the whole room with sound, and features like Dolby Atmos and Samsung Q-Symphony support allow you to emulate a larger surround system with just a single Music Frame!

