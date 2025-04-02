 Skip to main content
The Samsung Music Frame has a massive 68% discount today

Samsung Music Frame on mantel.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Samsung LS60D Music Frame is one of the most entertaining ways to show off your family photos in style. From its customizable frames and Dolby Atmos capabilities to its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options, the Music Frame is also getting the deals treatment over at Woot today:

For the next few days (or until stock is depleted), when you purchase the Samsung Music Frame through Woot, you’ll only pay $130. It looks like a lot of people are taking advantage of this promo, so if you’re interested, your best bet is to buy ASAP.

Why you should buy the Samsung Music Frame

Whether you’re going for a wall-mounted look or you plan on going tabletop, the Samsung Music Frame supports both aesthetics. And don’t worry about the frame not matching your home decor: there are multiple bezel options to choose from (sold separately), and swapping one for another is super-easy.

Once connected to Wi-Fi, the Music Frame turns into a full-fledged smart speaker you can use to stream Spotify, podcasts, and all your go-to playlists. You’ll get similar capabilities over Bluetooth, though you won’t be able to control the speaker from farther distances or when you’re not at home.

As far as sound quality goes, the Music Frame’s three-way stereo speaker delivers balanced and bold audio with great left-right imaging. Samsung’s patented speaker tech is engineered to fill the whole room with sound, and features like Dolby Atmos and Samsung Q-Symphony support allow you to emulate a larger surround system with just a single Music Frame!

Save $270 when you purchase the Samsung LS60D Music Frame Smart Speaker today. We also recommend having a look at our lists of the best Samsung deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best soundbar deals.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
