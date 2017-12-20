Samsung will show off an impressive new wall-mountable soundbar at CES 2018

If you’re looking to beef up your new TV’s sound but don’t want to go for a full surround sound setup, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on our coverage of CES 2018, as Samsung has announced that it will show off an impressive-looking new wall-mountable soundbar at the show.

The company calls its new NW700 Sound+ a “lifestyle soundbar,” which seems to mean that unlike a lot of other audio gear, it’s meant to fit into your living room, not dominate it. This model is just 53.5 mm thick, which Samsung mentions is 41 percent narrower than the model preceding it. That makes it a perfect option to mount on the wall beneath your ultra-thin wall-mounted TV.

“Samsung continues to invest in product development that fuses lifestyle and technology in a seamless, innovative manner,” Samsung Electronics Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business Jurack Chae said in a statement. “With our NW700 Sound+ soundbar, we are not only committed to superior product design, but also to delivering unmatched sound quality to our consumers.”

Just because the NW700 Sound+ is thinner, that doesn’t mean that Samsung has decided to skimp in the sound-quality department. This model builds upon the MS650 Sound+ soundbar, which we happened to like quite a bit. Like that model, the NW700 Sound+ includes a built-in subwoofer, so you won’t have to worry about making space for a subwoofer somewhere in your living room.

The soundbar features three channels and uses what Samsung calls “slim sound technology” to provide an immersive listening experience. The soundbar also incorporates distortion-canceling, wide-range tweeters and multi-speaker control — all technologies developed at the Samsung Audio Lab in Valencia, California.

The NW700 Sound+ has three modes of operation: Standard, Surround, and Smart. Surround Mode offers a wider sound field for enhanced surround sound, while Smart Mode automatically adjusts both speaker volume and surround sound effects.

The new soundbar will be on display at CES, which kicks off on January 9. In the meantime, if you aren’t sure this looks like the model for you, or if you want to do some comparison shopping, be sure to take a look at our guide on how to buy a soundbar.