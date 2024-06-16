 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s Q-Series soundbar setup has a $300 price cut this weekend

By
2023 Samsung HW-Q990C.
Samsung

Soundbar deals have been some of the best AV promotions to take advantage of in the lead-up to Father’s Day, and this Samsung one is a markdown you don’t want to miss. For a limited time, the incredible Samsung 11.4.1 Q990C Soundbar is on sale for $1,600, which is $300 off the normal price of $1,900.

Why you should buy the Samsung 11.4.1 Q990C Soundbar

There’s a good chance you own a Samsung TV (we have an awesome list of Samsung TV deals too!), but if you purchased yours in the last couple of years, the Q990C soundbar and your Samsung QLED, QD-OLED, or traditional LED-LCD will be able to connect together wirelessly. While this isn’t the first time a soundbar has been able to do so, the advantage here is something called Q-Symphony. This combines all the drivers in the Q990C with the speakers on your Samsung TV. The end result: bigger and bolder audio, across a wider soundstage.

But that’s not all: The Q990C is able to decode both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats. If you’ve never experienced these codecs in action, let’s just say you’re in for one a mighty three-dimensional sound experience. From helicopters overhead to roaring dinosaurs in the background, you’ll hear audio in every single part of your room! Plus, the Q990C can be calibrated to match the acoustics of your AV space. 

Related

Additional features include Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility and hands-free Alexa. The former lets you beam audio and video to the Q990C from Apple devices, (your TV will need to be connected to the Q990C via HDMI) while the latter bodes well for those of us with Alexa-compatible smart home devices. Essentially, the Q990C becomes a smart speaker with Alexa running the show. Adjust lighting, thermostats, and security camera settings, or ask Alexa to make silly sounds!

This deal isn’t going to last forever though, so one should obtain the Samsung 11.4.1 Q990C Soundbar while there’s still time. Buy the Atmos system through Samsung and save $300 while the sale lasts! You should also check out some of these other great Samsung deals we found.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Don’t miss your chance to get this Vizio soundbar bundle for $200
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

If you want better audio from your home theater setup, it's highly recommended that you buy from soundbar deals. Here's a nice offer for you to consider -- the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar for just $200, following a $50 discount from Best Buy. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you're interested in this soundbar bundle though, because there's no telling if you'll still be able to pocket the savings if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar
Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in the name of the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. The"5" refers to the number of channels -- in this case, it's the standard left and right channels, a center channel that improves the clarity of dialog, and two additional channels for surround sound speakers. The "1" refers to the presence of a subwoofer --  a 5-inch wireless subwoofer that you can place anywhere that you want in the room for deep booming bass. Combined with DTS: Virtual X that creates virtualized 3D sound, the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar promises the highest-quality audio for your living room.

Read more
Samsung soundbar and subwoofer down to just $99 for Cyber Monday
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

In the rush of best Cyber Monday deals, you'll find discounts on everything home theater, from TVs to projectors, but one area you shouldn't overlook is audio. And we can help with that with this Cyber Monday soundbar deal. If you're after a quick and easy way to upgrade your TV's audio, then Walmart has an offer you won't want to miss on the Samsung 2.1 soundbar, which is currently $50 off its usual price of $149
-- that means it's going for just $99.

Today's best Samsung soundbar Cyber Monday deal

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ down to their LOWEST-EVER PRICE today
Galaxy Buds+ in white

You shouldn't miss the chance to buy new devices and upgrade your old ones through the best Black Friday deals that retailers will offer. Walmart Black Friday deals are a good source of discounts, especially with the retailer rolling out its first Black Friday Deals for Days event this year. If you're planning to take advantage of Black Friday headphone deals, then you won't want to miss this $71 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ that brings the wireless earbuds down to their lowest-ever price of $79 from their original price of $150.

As an alternative option to Apple's AirPods, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are a serious competitor, featuring an easy setup process and a battery that can last up to 11 hours in a single charge. There's another 11 hours available from the charging case, and just three minutes of charging will provide one hour of usage so the wireless earbuds will never be out of commission for long.

Read more