Get a free custom bezel when you buy a new Samsung The Frame TV

A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.
Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV is one of the most unique options out there if you’re looking for TV deals, and if you’re interested in buying one, you can get a free custom bezel worth $200 if you make your purchase through Samsung. With prices that range from $1,000 for the 43-inch version to $4,300 for the 85-inch version, every bit of savings will count, but since we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

There are many reasons to invest in the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV for your living room. As a QLED TV, it displays colors accurately and offers incredible brightness, while its 4K Ultra HD resolution promises lifelike details. It’s a smart TV that’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen operating system for access to all of the popular streaming services, and it works with Samsung’s SmartThings platform for integration into your smart home setup.

The standout feature of the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is its Art Mode, which transforms it into a digital space that will showcase your favorite paintings or photographs. You can upload your own or download them from the Samsung Art Store, with the artwork shown only when the TV detects that there’s someone in the room through its built-in motion sensor. The custom bezels that will come free with your purchase will let you match the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV to your personal style, with your choice between Modern Brown, Modern White, and Modern Teak.

If the traditional TVs that are featured in QLED TV deals don’t catch your attention, you may want to go for Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV. If you buy one from Samsung — where prices start at $1,000 for the 43-inch model and go all the way up to $4,300 for the 85-inch model — you’ll be able to get a custom bezel worth $100 for free. The offer may expire sooner than you think, so if you’re thinking about buying the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV, you might as well finish the purchase immediately as it would be a shame to lose this opportunity at a free accessory.

