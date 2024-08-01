 Skip to main content
Save $700 with this Sennheiser soundbar deal — this week only

If you’re looking for a new soundbar to enhance the audio quality of your TV, you need to check out the soundbar deals at Crutchfield. Right now, you can buy the exceptional Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max for $700 off, but the deal only lasts for a few more days. The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max usually costs $2,500, but it’s currently available for $1,800, so there’s a lot of cash to be saved here on a high-end soundbar. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading and we’ll take you through all you need to know.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max

With the Plus model of the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar featuring in our look at the best soundbars, you’re in safe hands here. The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar has 13 built-in drivers which can deliver 5.1.4-channel sound. There are two 3.5-inch full-range up-firing drivers which are angled to reflect sound off the ceiling for overhead effects, while there are five 1-inch aluminum dome tweeters, and six 4-inch cellulose long-throw woofers.

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and MPEG-H so it’s vying for a place among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (in fact it claims the number one spot for “best ultra-premium Dolby Atmos soundbar”). Using room calibration, it can capture the characteristics of your space and the objects and surfaces in it, ensuring you get the best aural experience for your home.

If you want to tweak anything, there are many preset sound modes such as movie, music, and sports. There are also four AMBEO settings which adjust the amount of 3D sound processing: light, standard, boost, or off. You can also adjust the equalizer settings for yourself through the Smart Control app. Away from movies, it’s also possible to stream Spotify, Pandora, or listen to downloaded songs through the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Chromecast support, so there’s plenty of functionality here.

With three HDMI inputs and one HDMI output, the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar is sure to slot into your home well. Read up on our ultimate guide to Dolby Atmos to see how this technology will benefit you.

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar ordinarily costs $2,500. Right now, you can buy it at Crutchfield for $1,800 so you save $700 off the regular price. That’s a hefty discount, and one that will only stick around for a few more days. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below before the deal ends soon.

