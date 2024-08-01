Sennheiser wireless earbuds are on sale for $78 from $180

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, which can make choosing your next pair a royal pain. Fortunately, there are numerous true wireless earbud deals to take advantage of, and Amazon is offering one of our favorite promos of the week.

Right now, you can order the Sennheiser CX Plus TW in White for just $78. At full price, these buds are $180, which works out to slightly more than 50% off.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser CX Plus

We love active noise canceling earbuds and headphone as much as the next guy, and Sennheiser does ANC well. The CX Plus leads the charge with some great noise canceling, especially for under $100. We’re also big fans of the transparency mode, which lets you quickly tune in to nearby conversations and important sounds like sirens and oncoming traffic. It a feature the the base Sennheiser CX model doesn’t have.

As for sound quality, Sennheiser’s TrueResponse Transducer tech paves the way for crisp-clear treble and midrange, with rich and punchy bass for your lower frequencies. From one music genre to the next, you’ll be impressed at how much range these buds have! They’re also designed to last a long time on a single charge. Each bud delivers up to eight hours of playtime, with an additional 16 hours provided by the charging case.

Once paired to the Sennheiser app, you’ll also be able to customize your earbud touch controls and a host of other settings. And thanks to the IPX4 rating, you should have no issue using these earbuds at the gym or on a rainy walk. The buds are not resistant to dirt and dust though, so it’s best to keep them away from sandy beaches!

Amazon deals can disappear in seconds flat, so if you’re interested in grabbing these buds for this price, one should act fast! Save over $100 when you purchase the Sennheiser CX Plus TW in White on Amazon. We also recommend having a peak at some of the other headphone deals we found this week.