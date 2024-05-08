 Skip to main content
Sennheiser’s HD 620S closed-back cans have an open-back soul

Sennheiser HD 620S closed-back headphones.
Sennheiser has a new set of wired audiophile headphones, and while they may look a lot like the brand’s famous open-back cans, the HD 620S are completely enclosed. They can be preordered starting May 7 for $350, with shipping beginning on June 6.

The HD 620S are something of a departure for Sennheiser, which has traditionally stuck with open-back headphone designs. The move was prompted by customer feedback, according to the company. “The hi-fi community has clamored for a headphone with the best traits from our 600 series,” said Jermo Koehnke, audiophile product manager, “yet isolates them from distractions at work, home, or in-between.”

Sennheiser HD 620S closed-back headphones.
The HD 620S is an attempt at doing just that: preserving the airy sense of openness and natural sound that have been the hallmarks of Sennheiser’s open-backs, while bringing in the sound-isolating properties of a traditional closed-back design.

Sennheiser HD 620S closed-back headphones.
The cans use a custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducer mounted within an angled baffle. This apparently encourages the free movement of air, mimicking the behavior of open-back transducers, “while recreating the triangular imaging of a great loudspeaker setup in an expertly tuned room,” Sennheiser claims.

The chassis bears a strong resemblance to the HD 560S and HD 569, with a smooth, integrated headband and generous ear cushions. The big difference are the metal shells that form the outside of the earcups. They aren’t just for looks — Sennheiser claims they’re also efficient isolators that manage any internal reflections that could otherwise cloud the purity of the acoustic signal.

Sennheiser HD 620S closed-back headphones.
The HD 620S have an impedance of 150 ohms, which should be easily drive by most integrated amplifiers. They come with a storage pouch and 6-foot, single-sided, detachable, twist-lock 3.5mm cable, but you’ll also be able to buy a 4.4mm balanced cable this summer for those with DAC/amps that sport this increasingly popular connection.

