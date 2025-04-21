 Skip to main content
Get these Planar-packed Sennheiser cans for only $437 today

Planar magnetic drivers deliver an open-back audio experience like no other, but these premium cans are often mighty expensive. And while $437 may not sound like a steal for the Sennheiser HD 660S2, these audiophile cans normally cost $600 and are on sale through Amazon this week!

Our own Simon Cohen tested the 660S2 back in 2023 and said, “The Sennheiser HD 660S2 provide rich and detailed audiophile sound for critical listening sessions.”

Why you should buy the Sennheiser HD 660S2

You shouldn’t buy the Sennheiser HD 660S2 if you want a pair of noise-canceling headphones with a portable form factor and wireless connectivity. The HD 660S2 are strictly wired, which means whatever you’re connecting them to needs to have an auxiliary port. But if you’re willing to find a quiet spot to do some listening in, you’ll be handsomely rewarded. 

The Sennheiser HD 660S2 deliver a warm, bass-forward sound profile compared to previous models in Sennheiser’s planar-tech lineage. You can also expect solid midrange performance and a decently sized soundstage. Because of the open-back design, these headphones leak a ton of audio, which is another reason why listening in a distraction-free space is preferred. 

Sennheiser even provides a cloth carrying case with a drawstring to keep your 660S2 free of dirt and moisture. The company is also kind enough to give the must-have cables in the box. 

Save $100 on the Sennheiser HD 660S2 for a limited time at Amazon. If you’re looking for even more deals on audio devices, we recommend looking at our roundups of the best headphone deals, best Bose headphone deals, and best Beats headphone deals, too.

