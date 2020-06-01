This year, Sennheiser turns three-quarters of a century old in style. In honor of the milestone, the company is celebrating in style.

To commemorate its 75th year, Sennheiser is releasing an anniversary edition of the classic HD 25 headphones. The DJ headphones will be available for $100, a $50 discount from their original retail price, and 25,000 HD 25 limited-edition headphones will be made available worldwide.

According to Sennheiser, anyone who orders the HD 25 in the month of June will be eligible to receive a pair of these limited-edition headphones. In addition to the usual black earpads of the HD 25, the limited edition pairs will include yellow earpads in a throwback to the colors of a different Sennheiser classic — the HD 414.

The limited editions will also feature a retro Sennheiser logo on the earcups, and will come in a box fitted with a retro sleeve.

The original HD 25 was a pair of closed-back headphones that Sennheiser touted as being “capable of handling very high sound pressure levels.” The company also said the headphones were designed to perform well in loud environments, making them ideal for cameramen and DJs.

As far as we can tell from Sennheiser, the anniversary edition HD 25 will not have any differences in performance, or design for that matter outside of the special colors and logo. That’s not a bad thing, however, since the original HD 25 was well-reviewed across the board.

Besides, Sennheiser has built a reputation for creating great-sounding products. The recent Momentum True Wireless 2 was a game-changer in terms of true wireless earbuds, and we’ve had plenty of positive things to say about products such as the PXC 550 and HD 1 over the years.

The limited-edition HD 25 will likely have identical specs from the original. This includes a frequency response range of 16-22,000Hz, a weight of 140 grams, and a 1.5-meter-long cable.

In addition to the HD 25 themselves, the original packaging had a screw-on jack adapter for 3.5mm to 6.3mm. It’s a very safe bet that the limited edition headphones will have this as well, plus the aforementioned pouch and extra pair of earpads.

So, if you’re not looking for groundbreaking technology, and have a flair for the nostalgia, Sennheiser might have just what you’re looking for this summer.

