These Skullcandy ANC headphones have a $55 price cut this weekend

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC wireless headphones on a white background.
Skullcandy

Now might be one of the best times to invest in a brand-new pair of active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones. Why, you may be asking? Because Best Buy has marked down a solid midrange headset! We’re referring to the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless headphones, which are marked down to $80 today through Sunday. At full price, these ANC cans go for $135.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless

ANC headphones and earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and Skullcandy has been cranking out great audio products for quite some time. The Hesh ANC is a couple of years old now but is still a great pair of headphones for sound quality, comfort, and noise-canceling. Skullcandy headphones and buds are renowned for thump and rumble, and the natural sound profile of the Hesh ANC is no different here. There’s a surprising amount of detail in the treble range, too, which bodes well for music lovers.

If you decide to use the Hesh ANC for console or PC gaming (check out our list of the best gaming headset deals), you’ll want to go wired, which is why we’re glad Skullcandy includes a 1/8-inch TRRS cable in the box. The built-in mic does an excellent job at capturing your voice while you’re gaming, and the Hesh ANC isn’t half-bad for phone calls, either. While the ANC system does a decent job of removing background noise from calls, the headphones start to struggle in moderately loud to loud spaces.

On a full charge, you should get between 22-24 hours of battery life from the Hesh cans. At this price, we wish these Skullcandy cans were compatible with the company’s companion app and multi-band EQ options (perhaps they’ll be integrated down the line). Still, the energetic V-shaped audio profile is going to wow most folks right out of the box.

Best Buy deals like this one can be hard to come by, and this markdown only lasts until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT. Save $55 when you purchase the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless headphones at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other headphone deals we’ve been discovering! We also have an extensive list of true wireless earbud deals for you to indulge in.

