 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sonos Ace headphones have a rare Labor Day discount

By
Sonos Ace full view.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Sonos Ace wireless headphones were just released in June, so there hasn’t been a lot of opportunities to buy them with a discount. That’s why you shouldn’t miss this rare chance from the Amazon Labor Day deals to get them for cheaper than usual — they’re down to $399 from their original price of $449. There’s no assurance that the $50 in savings will still be available during the last minutes of the holiday though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you need to drop everything else and complete your purchase for these wireless headphones right now.

Why you should buy the Sonos Ace wireless headphones

The Sonos Ace are the first wireless headphones made by the company that’s a fixture in our roundup of the best soundbars, and they certainly delivered. The custom-designed driver of the headphones provide topnotch sound quality, and their support for spatial audio will immerse you in 3D sound. There are tactile controls for adjusting volume and answering calls, and the TV Audio Swap feature will let you pipe full Dolby Atmos spatial audio from your Sonos Arc soundbar to the Sonos Ace wireless headphones.

Like most of the best headphones, the Sonos Ace offer active noise cancellation for times when you want to focus on listening to your music or on the video that you’re watching. They also come with an Aware mode though, which will let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off. The Sonos Ace can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, which you’ll be able to maximize as you can wear them all day with their comfortable headband and memory foam ear cushions.

There’s no shortage of headphone deals for Labor Day, but we highly recommend getting the recently launched Sonos Ace while they’re down to $399 from Amazon. The $50 discount on their sticker price of $449 is a rare sight, so pocket the savings while you still can. Add the Sonos Ace wireless headphones to your cart then proceed with the checkout process immediately, or else you may lose this chance at getting them at 11% off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The best overall headphones of 2024 just got a $70 price cut at Target
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on a wall hook.

Do headphone deals get better than being able to buy the ultimate headphones for less? Right now, you have that opportunity with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which have been reduced by $70 at Target. That means instead of spending $400, they’re down to $330 which is a fantastic price for headphones that will be your reliable companion for a long time to come. These headphones topped our list of the best headphones of 2024. Here’s all you need to know about them before you buy.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Our reviewer utterly adored the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. Personally, I own the Sony WH-1000XM4, and the idea of headphones that improve on that formula feels pretty exciting to me. With the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, you gain exceptional sound quality and plenty of control over it. That’s thanks to the Sony Headphones app which gives you full manual control over the equalizer along with a choice of useful presets too.

Read more
Our favorite TV deals in the Target Labor Day Sale
LG G4 OLED

This weekend is an excellent time to upgrade your home theater setup with the amazing offers from this year's Labor Day TV deals, and Target is an excellent source for these discounts involving all of the best TV brands. Feel free to check out all of the Labor Day deals for TVs from Target, but to help you make a quick decision and to prevent you from getting overwhelmed, we've highlighted our favorite bargains below, ranging from cheap options to top-of-the-line screens. Once something catches your eye in Target's Labor Day Sale, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase as soon as possible -- waiting for the last minute of the holiday before completing your transaction may cause you to miss out on the savings, so act fast!

TCL 55-inch S5 Series 4K TV -- $270, was $350

Read more
Best headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Sennheiser and more
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

All of the TV deals, gaming console deals, phone deals, laptop deals, and tablet deals going on today make for plenty of great reason to consider some headphones as well. A new set of headphones can make all of the content you view on those devices more private and more immersive, and there are a lot of headphone deals out there to take a look at. We’ve tracked down all of the best headphone deals to shop, and you can find them all below. And if you’d like to get more brand-specific be sure to check out all of the best Beats headphone deals, best AirPods deals, best Bose headphone deals, and best Sony headphone deals.
Apple AirPods 2 -- $89, was $129

Apple has long been known for making premium tech products that please the eye aesthetically and produce a simple yet impactful user experience. This is true of the Apple AirPods 2, which, despite being a few years removed from their original release, still hold up as a great set of wireless earbuds. Just like their newer iteration, the Apple AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 produce high quality audio that pack a punch whether you’re playing games, listening to music, watching movies, or relaxing with a podcast. It has an H1 chip that delivers a stable wireless connection, and manages to produce high-quality sound far better than many other wireless headphones. Battery life is about as good as it gets, with the AirPods 2 offering up to five hours of listening time on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case.

Read more