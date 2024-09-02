Sonos Ace headphones have a rare Labor Day discount

The Sonos Ace wireless headphones were just released in June, so there hasn’t been a lot of opportunities to buy them with a discount. That’s why you shouldn’t miss this rare chance from the Amazon Labor Day deals to get them for cheaper than usual — they’re down to $399 from their original price of $449. There’s no assurance that the $50 in savings will still be available during the last minutes of the holiday though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you need to drop everything else and complete your purchase for these wireless headphones right now.

Why you should buy the Sonos Ace wireless headphones

The Sonos Ace are the first wireless headphones made by the company that’s a fixture in our roundup of the best soundbars, and they certainly delivered. The custom-designed driver of the headphones provide topnotch sound quality, and their support for spatial audio will immerse you in 3D sound. There are tactile controls for adjusting volume and answering calls, and the TV Audio Swap feature will let you pipe full Dolby Atmos spatial audio from your Sonos Arc soundbar to the Sonos Ace wireless headphones.

Like most of the best headphones, the Sonos Ace offer active noise cancellation for times when you want to focus on listening to your music or on the video that you’re watching. They also come with an Aware mode though, which will let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off. The Sonos Ace can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, which you’ll be able to maximize as you can wear them all day with their comfortable headband and memory foam ear cushions.

There’s no shortage of headphone deals for Labor Day, but we highly recommend getting the recently launched Sonos Ace while they’re down to $399 from Amazon. The $50 discount on their sticker price of $449 is a rare sight, so pocket the savings while you still can. Add the Sonos Ace wireless headphones to your cart then proceed with the checkout process immediately, or else you may lose this chance at getting them at 11% off.