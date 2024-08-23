 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Sonos Arc soundbar is on sale in an early Labor Day deal

By
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Are you ready to add some pulse-pounding home theater sound to your living room? Following soundbar deals can be a real chore, but sometimes you’ll find a fantastic markdown on some truly top-shelf tech. As a matter of fact, we came across a great discount on one of the best Sonos home theater devices:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Sonos Arc at Adorama for $720. At full price, this model sells for $900. When it comes to flagship sound, Sonos knows a thing or two about dialing in those decibels. This excellent soundbar is also a part of Adorama’s Labor Day Sale, which runs now through September 2.

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc

Released back in 2020, the Sonos Arc is a premium home theater product that delivers the kind of engulfing audio you’d expect from a soundbar that costs more than $1,000.

Designed to decode and deliver Dolby Atmos sound, the Sonos Arc harnesses the power of Class D amplification and the company’s signature audio processing to deliver a full three-dimensional surround experience without a sub or rear speakers. Do keep in mind you can always add a Sonos subwoofer and a pair of Sonos speakers down the line for an even bigger soundstage!

Thanks to Sonos’ TruePlay tech, once you set the Sonos Arc up, you’ll be able to calibrate the soundbar to deliver the best audio based on your listening environment. You’ll also be able to stream music wirelessly via the Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, or Google Assistant. While Bluetooth support isn’t available, these other wire-free standards are exceptional ways to enjoy your tunes!

The Sonos Arc is a bit of a rare bird when it comes to markdowns. There are times of the year when it’s always on sale, and then there are times when it doesn’t budge from its MSRP. That being said, now is one of the better times to buy.

Save $180 when you order the Sonos Arc through Adorama between now and September 2, and be sure to have a look at some of the other Sonos deals we found today! We also have a list of Bluetooth speaker deals if all you’re looking for is a great way to listen to your favorite tunes.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
AirPods 3 and Pro 2 are still on sale after Prime Day
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

The world of wireless earbuds is dominated by several major brands, one of which is the almighty Apple. Renowned for everything from phones and laptops to tablets and desktop computers, Apple’s in-ear audio lineup is enjoyed by both casual listeners and even some audiophiles. We’re referring specifically to the Apple AirPods, and there are two models that are still marked down to Prime Day prices:

When you purchase through Amazon, you can buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $170 (normally priced at $250) and the Apple AirPods 3 for $120 (normally $170). The Pro 2 model is Apple’s current flagship for in-ear audio, and the AirPods 3 are an exceptional choice for those who dig the latest AirPods redesign but would rather not pay for noise canceling. These are great Apple deals that we're excited to talk about!
Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $170, was $250

Read more
Prime Day true wireless earbud deals: Apple, Sony, Bose, JBL, more
Sony WF-1000XM5 in silver, charging case with lid open, sitting next to plants and rocks.

Even though Prime Day is well and truly over, there are still a lot of opportunities for you to grab a pair of wireless earbuds, with deals ranging from the budget-friendly to the high-end, such as the AirPods Pro 2. In fact, these deals below are great to pair with one of these Prime Day smartphone deals, and if you've just grabbed one of these Prime Day TV deals, even better since you can watch your stuff without bothering other people in the house. On the other hand, if you're more interested in a headphone experience, then these Prime Day headphone deals might be a better option for you to check out. You can also check our general Prime Day deals roundup for some other options too.

Best Prime Day AirPods deals
If you have one of the best iPhones, then you'll certainly want AirPods. These deals will get you the best price:

Read more
The best Prime Day soundbar deal sold out — buy this instead
The LG S90QY soundbar in the living room.

The best soundbar deal that we found during Prime Day sold out quickly, so if you weren't able to make a purchase, it's time to pivot to another amazing offer. This one is from Best Buy, which has slashed the price of the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar to only $500. That's a $300 discount on its original price of $800, and we're not sure how long it's going to stay up. The savings may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so if you don't want to lose another opportunity, you should complete the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar
To understand the benefits of buying the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar, you should understand what the numbers mean in its name. As you can read in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the "5" means there are five channels -- the standard left and right channel, a center channel that makes dialog clearer, and a pair of surround sound speakers. The "1" means that the soundbar comes with its own subwoofer, and the "3" means it supports Dolby Atmos with three dedicated drivers that fire upwards at the ceiling to create a surround sound experience.

Read more