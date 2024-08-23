The Sonos Arc soundbar is on sale in an early Labor Day deal

Are you ready to add some pulse-pounding home theater sound to your living room? Following soundbar deals can be a real chore, but sometimes you’ll find a fantastic markdown on some truly top-shelf tech. As a matter of fact, we came across a great discount on one of the best Sonos home theater devices:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Sonos Arc at Adorama for $720. At full price, this model sells for $900. When it comes to flagship sound, Sonos knows a thing or two about dialing in those decibels. This excellent soundbar is also a part of Adorama’s Labor Day Sale, which runs now through September 2.

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc

Released back in 2020, the Sonos Arc is a premium home theater product that delivers the kind of engulfing audio you’d expect from a soundbar that costs more than $1,000.

Designed to decode and deliver Dolby Atmos sound, the Sonos Arc harnesses the power of Class D amplification and the company’s signature audio processing to deliver a full three-dimensional surround experience without a sub or rear speakers. Do keep in mind you can always add a Sonos subwoofer and a pair of Sonos speakers down the line for an even bigger soundstage!

Thanks to Sonos’ TruePlay tech, once you set the Sonos Arc up, you’ll be able to calibrate the soundbar to deliver the best audio based on your listening environment. You’ll also be able to stream music wirelessly via the Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, or Google Assistant. While Bluetooth support isn’t available, these other wire-free standards are exceptional ways to enjoy your tunes!

The Sonos Arc is a bit of a rare bird when it comes to markdowns. There are times of the year when it’s always on sale, and then there are times when it doesn’t budge from its MSRP. That being said, now is one of the better times to buy.

Save $180 when you order the Sonos Arc through Adorama between now and September 2, and be sure to have a look at some of the other Sonos deals we found today! We also have a list of Bluetooth speaker deals if all you’re looking for is a great way to listen to your favorite tunes.