We gave 4 out of 5 stars to the Sonos Arc, and today it’s on sale for $650

Reviewed By Digital Trends Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Not every household can or should accommodate a complete surround sound system. Fortunately, today’s soundbars are more powerful and advanced than ever, and some models can virtualize a massive speaker configuration. One such gem is the much-lauded Sonos Arc, an industry favorite that’s actually on sale today at multiple retailers:

Right now, the Sonos Arc will only run you $650 at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and similar outlets. We got to test the Arc a couple of years back, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “With Dolby Atmos and voice A.I., the Sonos Arc is the Swiss Army knife of soundbars.”

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc

Whether you’re looking to save some dough on hardware and manpower, or you’re simply more content with the look and feel of a soundbar over a massive speaker system, the Sonos Arc doesn’t mess around. This premium soundbar was released in 2020, and it took Sonos five years to develop the next generation (billed as the Sonos Arc Ultra). A big part of the reason why an Arc Gen 2 took a minute is the O.G. Arc is still so good after all this time!

Supporting the entire Dolby codec family (as well as standard DTS), the Sonos Arc is meant to capture the floor-to-ceiling gravitas of Dolby Atmos. Out of the box, the Arc delivers crisp-clear dialogue and vocals, as well as plenty of midrange and low-end articulation. While the Arc doesn’t come with a dedicated sub, the bar’s built-in woofers do a terrific job at bringing the bass. You’ll even be able to hook the Arc up to your TV using HDMI or digital optical, though we’d recommend the former if you’re planning on taking advantage of Atmos audio.

You can use the Sonos app to stream music to your Sonos Arc, group it with other Sonos speakers, control the volume, and more. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, but we can’t remember the last time we saw a markdown on a Sonos soundbar, so don’t pass up this opportunity!

Take $200 off the Sonos Arc when you purchase today. And before you go, we suggest taking a quick peek at our lists of the best Sonos deals, best soundbar deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more markdowns on top AV devices!

