The Sonos Arc soundbar just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

Christmas Day is in less than two weeks, which means we’re all running out of time to dazzle our loved ones with incredible gifts. We bet you’ve been working hard, too, perusing store aisles and doing research online for hours on end, so we thought you might want to treat yourself (and your family, of course) to an incredible Sonos markdown:

Right now, when you purchase the much-lauded Sonos Arc Soundbar, you’ll only pay $600. This Dolby Atmos system usually isn’t on sale, so it’s definitely one of the best soundbar deals you’re going to find all week. In fact, it’s the lowest price the Arc has ever been at Amazon. We tested this soundbar, and reviewer Simon Cohen called the Arc “the Swiss Army knife of soundbars.”

Why you should buy the Sonos Arc Soundbar

The Sonos Arc isn’t your average bear of a soundbar. Classified as a Dolby Atmos system, the Arc leverages its powerful drivers and Class D amps to deliver an immersive surround sound experience without all the speakers and extra AV equipment. With just one HDMI connection to your TV, you’ll be able to enjoy all your favorite movies, shows, and video games through the Sonos Arc!

Of course, the Arc can also function as a Sonos wireless speaker. Once connected to Wi-Fi and the Sonos app, you can stream music through the Arc or group it with other Sonos speakers for a bigger soundstage. This version of the Arc even supports Alexa and Google Assistant should you decide you’d like to call upon your go-to voice assistant. We’re also big fans of the Speech Enhancement feature (located in the Sonos app) for enhancing dialogue and vocals.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to stick around, so today might be the best day to save. Take $200 off the Sonos Arc Soundbar when you order right now, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Sonos deals and best Bluetooth speaker deals, too.