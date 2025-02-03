 Skip to main content
We love the Sonos Beam Gen 2, and today it has a $100 discount

Sonos Beam Gen 2.
The Super Bowl is just several days away now, which means you don’t have much time left to outfit your living room with the TV, streaming devices, and audio devices. After all, who wants to watch the big game on a small screen with tinny speakers? Fortunately, brands like Sonos have got you covered when it comes to the latter:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sonos Beam Gen 2 through Amazon, Best Buy, Sonos, and other participating retailers, you’ll only pay $400. The full MSRP on this model is $500. We tested the Beam Gen 2 a few years back, and reviewer Simon Cohen said: “Dolby Atmos adds a splash of 3D fun to an already excellent soundbar.”

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam Gen 2

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is the best of both worlds when it comes to home theater sound and Sonos versatility. On the one hand, this soundbar delivers exceptional stereo performance and does a fine job of emulating larger surround sound systems. Say goodbye to pesky speaker wires and hello to virtualized Dolby Atmos. Plus, Sonos’ Trueplay feature does a fantastic job at calibrating audio to best suit your room acoustics. Not to mention, the Beam Gen 2 is small enough to hang out with most 55- and 65-inch TVs without cutting into screen space.

As for Sonos versatility, the Beam Gen 2 is set up, controlled, and customized via the Sonos app. Available for iOS and Android devices, Sonos’ companion software lets you stream music from your connected devices through popular services like Spotify and Apple Music. You’ll also be able to group the Beam Gen 2 with other Sonos speakers, allowing you to play the same song on a bunch of speakers at once or a different track on each Sonos product.

The Beam Gen 2 uses HDMI eARC to connect to your TV, and both Alexa and Google Assistant are on tap, too, so you’ll be able to use the soundbar as a smart speaker. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, so today might be the last day to save. Take $100 off the Sonos Beam Gen 2 when you purchase today. Should you decide you’d like to add more Sonos speakers or a wireless Sonos sub down the line, we recommend checking out our list of the best Sonos deals.

If you’re looking for more wireless audio options, you should also check out our roundups of the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best soundbar deals for more markdowns on top audio devices!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
