Digital Trends
Home Theater

Sony’s 2019 TV lineup maxes out with a 98-inch 8K costing as much as a home

Caleb Denison
By

We knew 8K TVs would be expensive, but we never thought they could be this expensive. Sony has released pricing and availability information on its entire 2019 TV lineup and while there are plenty of competitively priced options to be excited about, the company’s monstrous 98-inch 8K LED/LCD TV isn’t one of them.

All told, Sony is coming to market with 6 different series of TVs comprising 17 sizes ranging from 43-inch to 98-inch and everything in between. Every TV from Sony this year will run Android TV OS and support Apple AirPlay 2 and Homekit (via update coming this summer).

We see some familiar features returning, including Sony’s X1 Ultimate picture processing chip on premium models, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and Netflix Calibrated mode (for what it’s worth), while IMAX Enhanced debuts as the latest branded feature.

Each of the 6 series fulfills a different need, so without further ado, here’s the lineup starting with the most expensive (and somewhat absurd) to the most affordable and practical of the bunch.

Sony Master Series Z9G 8K HDR TV

I won’t make you wait any longer. The 98-inch Z9G 8K TV is $70,000. That is … steep. What’s more astonishing, however, is that the 85-inch model is just $13,000. That’s still a king’s ransom for a TV, but it is difficult to reconcile the $57,000 difference in price over 13 diagonal inches. I’m visiting Sony this week for an up-close look at some of these new TVs and will ask for some insight around the price difference, then update this article with what I learn. For now, let’s take a brief look at what you get with Sony’s 8K flagship.

The Z9G is armed with Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor, which is key considering this TV will rely heavily on upscaling. Until 8K content is more readily available, Sony’s 8K TVs will be upscaling lower resolution content to help fill all 33 million pixels on display. Since upscaling is a processing intensive job, it stands to reason Sony would put its best processor in its 8K TVs. Interestingly, it is the same processor found in some of Sony’s 4K TVs, in which we have found it does an outstanding job — the best in the business. Let’s hope that, along with Sony’s Backlight Master Drive technology and full-array local dimming, the processing does its job well enough to make a convincing 8K picture.

  • 85-inch model: $13,000. Available in June
  • 98-inch model: $70,000. Available in June

Sony Master Series A9G 4K OLED TV

Sony makes a stunning OLED TV, and the A9G will be Sony’s most elaborate yet. As the Master Series badge implies, these OLED TVs will benefit from the aforementioned X1 Ultimate processor and an extremely thin profile. Perhaps most exciting is the TVs Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, which refers to the fact that the TV’s screen itself makes the sound — there are no conventional speakers, save the subwoofer driving in the back that creates bass for a historically full, robust sound. This year’s OLED has more actuators vibrating the screen, so we are expecting even higher performance than in prior years.

The A9G also sports Netflix Calibrated Mode and — new for this year — IMAX Enhanced mode with DTS audio, which I have yet to experience firsthand.

  • 55-inch: $3,500. Available in May
  • 65-inch: $4500. Available in May
  • 77-inch: $8,000. Available in May

Sony A8G 4K OLED TV

While this step down from the ultra-premium Master Series is less expensive, it appears to be the OLED TV most Sony fans will want to buy. Sony boasts its X1 Ultimate processor again, this time highlighting what the company calls object-based HDR remaster along with 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping, and dual-database processing.

We’re interested to learn how some of these new processing technologies will affect picture quality and whether the effects will result in superior picture quality. What we do know for certain is that the A8G OLED also offers Acoustic Surface Audio, but without the “plus.”

  • 55-inch: $2500. Available in May
  • 65-inch: $3500. Available in May

Sony X950G 4K TV

This is the series I suspect most die-hard Sony fans without a small fortune in savings will gravitate to if an upgrade is in the cards this year. The X950G uses the X1 Ultimate processor along with what Sony calls X-Wide angle, which refers to the TV’s improved off-angle picture quality. This series will offer IMAX enhanced mode and Netflix Calibrated mode along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Everything a TV enthusiast needs is here, including a wide array of sizes stretching to 85 inches.

Note: No availability dates were provided for these options (except the 85-inches), so we presume they will be available immediately.

  • 55-inch: $1,400
  • 65-inch: $2,200
  • 75-inch: $3,500
  • 85-inch: $5,000

Sony X850G 4K HDR TV

This is strange model in Sony’s lineup as it only comes in an 85-inch model and lacks a lot of the Netflix Calibrated this and IMAX Enhanced that seen with the upper-tier TVs. This TV gets the standard X1 processor and some sound enhancement from specially positioned tweeters. My best guess is Sony is taking a swipe at making a premium 85-inch TV more affordable.

  • 85-inch: $3500.

Sony X800G 4K HDR TV

Finally, we come to Sony’s entry point into its all-premium TV strategy. We see the most screen-size options here along with the least boasting by Sony. The best I can tell is that this TV has expanded color and good 4K upscaling. The rest I’ll have to dig up at a later date.

  • 43-inch: $650
  • 49-inch: $750
  • 55-inch: $900
  • 65-inch: $1,200
  • 75-inch: $2,000
Don't Miss

The best new movie trailers: Avengers: Endgame, Child's Play, and more
Sonos One review front offset
Product Review

Now that every speaker has Alexa, don't you want the best? Get the Sonos One

To compete in the smart speaker space, Sonos could have just made a better-sounding Alexa speaker. But the company has a reputation to uphold, and went much further. Our Sonos One Review reveals how Sonos does Alexa better than Amazon.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny, muffled TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Home Theater

Amazon’s free Spotify competitor is here. Just ask Alexa

Just ask Alexa to play your favorite song. Amazon has launched a free, ad-based music streaming service to compete with Spotify's free tier on its popular Echo devices, aiming to bolster subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited.
Posted By Parker Hall
tcl 4k roku smart tv deals 4
Deals

Walmart deal drops the price of the 55-inch TCL 4K Roku smart TV to just $338

Was last weekend's Game of Thrones streaming experience lacking? Look no further than this 55-inch TCL TV, which features built-in Roku functionality, and can be had at Walmart for just $338.
Posted By Parker Hall
YouTube Music
Music

YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium. What's changed, and should you subscribe?

Thanks to Google, YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium. We explain what exactly a YouTube Premium subscription gets you, how much it costs, and break down if it's a good choice for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Sonos Beam Speaker
Product Review

It sounds like a Sonos, but the Beam pulls one trick none of its siblings can

Sonos makes really good surround sound speakers for home theaters, but they’re expensive. A cheaper model with great sound would be a win. The Sonos Beam is that speaker, but were too many corners cut to make a more affordable product?
Posted By Caleb Denison, Simon Cohen
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for April 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
hulu plus vs netflix
Movies & TV

Netflix vs. Hulu: Which streaming service is right for you?

Netflix and Hulu are two of the biggest names in streaming entertainment. Our guide will help you decide which streaming service has the content you want and the best value for your limited budget.
Posted By Chris Gates
master and dynamic 420 headphone sale news mnd greene 093
Deals

Get some bud-green Master and Dynamic wireless headphones for $50 off this 420

Looking for the best possible audio experience to pair with your favorite herb? Master and Dynamic has announced a special 420 edition of its gorgeous on-ear and over-ear headphones, which will be available for $50 off this 4/20.
Posted By Parker Hall
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: Avengers: Endgame, Child’s Play, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. We round up the best ones for you. This week, it's Avengers: Endgame, a Child's Play reboot, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and a terrifying gothic mystery.
Posted By Rick Marshall
indiana jones 5 steven spielberg harrison ford
Movies & TV

An Obi-Wan TV series? 10 things we’d love to see on Disney’s streaming service

While we know the upcoming Disney Plus streaming service will have tons of great content, we put together a wish list of projects from across Disney's properties we'd like to see on the service in the near future.
Posted By Christine Persaud