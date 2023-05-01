 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sony releases its 2023 TV prices with one very big exception

Simon Cohen
By

If you’re in the market for a new TV and you’ve been patiently waiting to see how much Sony is asking for its 2023 models (and when you can buy them), today’s the day you find out. Unless of course, you’ve been waiting to see what Sony wants for its latest flagship, the A95L 4K QD-OLED. In that case, we’re the bearers of bad news: That model, in all three of its planned sizes (55-, 65-, and 77-inches,) is still MIA, and Sony hasn’t indicated when that will change.

Sony A95L 4L QD-OLED TV.
Sony Bravia A95L 4K QD-OLED TV Sony

Despite the absence of official pricing on the A95L, we can give you a potential hint as to what you can expect when Sony finally releases the info. According to Sony watchers on AVSforum, Sony’s Canadian website briefly displayed A95L pricing in early March. These prices have since been removed, so Digital Trends can’t confirm them, but here’s what was reportedly seen: 55-inch, $3,800; 65-inch, $4,800; 77-inch, $6,800. Keep in mind, these prices were in Canadian dollars. The approximate U.S. dollar prices would be $2,800, $3,500, and $5,000, respectively.

Related Videos

If we look at Samsung’s prices for its 2023 S95C (55-inch, $2,500; 65-inch, $3,300; 77-inch, $4,500), which uses the same QD-OLED panel, those converted U.S. dollar prices for the A95L definitely feel like they’re in the right ballpark.

Related

Now, on to the officially released Sony 2023 prices and release dates. All four 2023 models released today share a few common features and technologies. The smart TV experience is powered by Google TV, continuing the Sony-Google partnership that has been in effect for several years.

Under the hood, Sony is using its updated Cognitive Processor XR, which in some cases comes with a new XR Clear Image option (only on select models),which the company claims will improve noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur. All four models also come with Acoustic Center Sync, which synchronizes the TV’s audio system with the center channel of a compatible Sony soundbar via an analog cable. This can help the soundbar deliver a more realistic experience, especially for on-screen dialogue.

Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K HDR OLED with Google TV

Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.
Sony

While not quite the class-leading experience we expect to get from the QD-OLED A95L, Sony’s A80L is nonetheless its best OLED TV. It’s equipped with Acoustic Surface Audio+, which uses the entire OLED panel as a speaker. This gives the TV very good audio performance when not connected to a soundbar and helps it deliver even better performance when using Acoustic Center Sync.

  • 83-inch: $5,500, available to preorder in June
  • 77-inch: $3,600, available to preorder on May 15, 2023
  • 65-inch: $2,600, available to preorder on May 15, 2023
  • 55-inch: $1,900, available to preorder on May 15, 2023

Sony Bravia XR X95L 4K HDR Mini LED with Google TV

Sony X95L 4K Mini-LED TV.
Sony

Available only in an 85-inch size, the X95L is Sony’s best 4K Mini-LED TV. It incorporates Sony’s XR Backlight Master Drive, which the company has claimed offers better control of mini-LED backlights than other companies’ TVs. We put this claim to the test when we reviewed the 2022 X95K and found that while brightness levels were truly impressive, there was nonetheless some detectable blooming around bright zones. On this particular metric, Samsung’s mini-LED TVs fared better. We’ll see if Sony has improved the technology for 2023.

The X95L also gets the XR Clear Image feature we noted above, plus XR 4K upscaling. This model also has Sony’s best LED TV sound system, Acoustic Multi-Audio+.

  • 85-inch: $5,800, available to preorder on May 8, 2023

Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K HDR Mini LED with Google TV

Sony X93L 4K Mini-LED TV.
Sony

The X93L is very similar to the X95L, with XR Backlight Master Drive controlling its thousands of mini-LEDs, but you don’t get XR Clear Image.

  • 85-inch: $5,000, available to preorder May 1, 2023
  • 75-inch: $3,300, available to preorder May 1, 2023
  • 65-inch: $2,400, available to preorder May 1, 2023

Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED with Google TV

Sony X90L 4K Full Array LED TV.
Sony

Sony’s X90L uses a conventional full-array LED backlight system with the company’s XR Contrast Booster technology controlling its many zones. This keeps the prices of the X90L more accessible than Sony’s mini-LED models. Included is support for HDMI 2.1, along with key gaming features like variable refresh rate (VRR), 4K at 120Hz, and automatic low-latency mode (ALLM).

  • 98-inch: $10,000, available to preorder in July
  • 85-inch: $3,300, available to preorder in June
  • 75-inch: $2,200, available to preorder in June
  • 65-inch: $1,600, available to preorder in June
  • 55-inch: $1,300, available to preorder in June

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V

Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like whole-home music systems, true wireless earbuds and headphones, 4K HDR TVs, and surround sound technologies like Dolby Atmos. He has written for Ozy.com, Mobilesyrup, Driving.ca, and VentureBeat, and appeared as a guest tech expert on international TV and radio programs, including BBC Radio, CTV News Channel, and CBC Radio. He is currently a full-time contributor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section.

Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
The Samsung S95C on display at CES 2023.

Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model -- and its price -- on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.

The S95C details are no longer on the website, so Digital Trends can't verify the information, however, a screenshot taken at the time shows a price of $4499.99, making the larger model $1,500 more expensive than its currently available 65-inch S95B, which sells for $3,000. If this seems like a bigger gap in price than we're used to for models that exist in both 65- and 77-inch sizes, it could be because the S95C is going to be Samsung's premium 77-inch QD-OLED, with the planned S90C arriving in a 77-inch size but with fewer features.

Read more
Sharp is bringing one of the first OLED Roku TVs to the U.S. in 2023
Sharp OLED TV.

Sharp has been on the fringes of the U.S. TV market for several years, but that might be about to change. The company, which is still headquartered in Japan ,but has been majority-owned by Chinese manufacturing giant Foxconn since 2016, has announced that it plans to sell a Roku-powered 4K OLED TV in the U.S. in spring 2023. It could be the first opportunity for people to buy a Roku TV with an OLED panel. The company will also introduce its latest mini-LED-powered QLED TV, the Aquos XLED.

Sharp's Japan-only DS1 OLED TV Sharp

Read more
TCL says its QD-OLED TV teaser from CES 2023 was an error
TCL logo on a TV.

Just ahead of CES 2023, Digital Trends reported that TCL was intending to ship its first TV based on QD-OLED technology by the end of the year. This reporting was based on information given to Digital Trends as well as many other media outlets both during a private press briefing and in press materials issued ahead of the show. Now, however, TCL is pulling back on those comments.

"A line in the TCL CES 2023 press release confirming plans to launch the brand's first QD-OLED television this year was incorrectly included," a TCL spokesperson told Digital Trends in an emailed statement. "TCL is focused on its award-winning mini-LED technology in 2023 – including the recently announced TCL QM8 98-inch TV."

Read more