Sony savings: The 75-inch Bravia 3 LED TV is $100 off this week

If you’ve been shopping around for an affordable 4K TV that’s bigger than 70 inches, today is your lucky day. The Sony 75-inch Bravia 3 Series 4K LED is on sale this week for just $800, which is a $100 discount from its $900 MSRP. While it’s not the fanciest screen in town, this great 4K TV more than gets the job done, and even excels in a few key categories.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 3

Sony TVs can always be counted on for reliably good picture quality, and that’s exactly what the Bravia 3 delivers, albeit at an entry-level tier. While this LED is capped at 60Hz and doesn’t have any local dimming capabilities or HDMI 2.1 connectivity, the Bravia 3 is able to get plenty bright to combat even the toughest reflections in a room filled with sunlight or other light sources. Still, we wouldn’t go placing any floor lamps right next to the screen.

The Bravia 3 is extremely adept when it comes to picture upscaling, too. Sony’s long history in the film and TV business may have something to do with a respect for quality, regardless of the era. Even your old DVDs and over-the-air broadcasts look great on this screen, thanks to Sony’s powerful picture processing.

The Bravia 3 also delivers solid colors and even features an Auto Low Latency Mode to ensure you get the best gaming experience possible when connecting a modern console.

When it comes to apps, screen mirroring, and smart home controls, the Bravia 3 is backed by Google TV for all things web-connected. Enjoy popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and so much more.

Save $100 on the Sony 75-inch Bravia 3 Series 4K LED when you purchase right now.