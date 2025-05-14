 Skip to main content
Sony savings: The 75-inch Bravia 3 LED TV is $100 off this week

On Sale 2024 Sony Bravia 3 4K LED TV.
If you’ve been shopping around for an affordable 4K TV that’s bigger than 70 inches, today is your lucky day. The Sony 75-inch Bravia 3 Series 4K LED is on sale this week for just $800, which is a $100 discount from its $900 MSRP. While it’s not the fanciest screen in town, this great 4K TV more than gets the job done, and even excels in a few key categories. 

For even more TV suggestions, you should also take a look at our article on the best TVs under $1,000, as well as our article on the best TVs under $500 if you’re really trying to stretch your budget.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 3 

Sony TVs can always be counted on for reliably good picture quality, and that’s exactly what the Bravia 3 delivers, albeit at an entry-level tier. While this LED is capped at 60Hz and doesn’t have any local dimming capabilities or HDMI 2.1 connectivity, the Bravia 3 is able to get plenty bright to combat even the toughest reflections in a room filled with sunlight or other light sources. Still, we wouldn’t go placing any floor lamps right next to the screen.

The Bravia 3 is extremely adept when it comes to picture upscaling, too. Sony’s long history in the film and TV business may have something to do with a respect for quality, regardless of the era. Even your old DVDs and over-the-air broadcasts look great on this screen, thanks to Sony’s powerful picture processing. 

The Bravia 3 also delivers solid colors and even features an Auto Low Latency Mode to ensure you get the best gaming experience possible when connecting a modern console.

When it comes to apps, screen mirroring, and smart home controls, the Bravia 3 is backed by Google TV for all things web-connected. Enjoy popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and so much more.

Save $100 on the Sony 75-inch Bravia 3 Series 4K LED when you purchase right now. We also suggest having a look at our lists of the best Sony TV deals and best TV deals for more TV suggestions, as well as our best soundbar deals post, to ensure your TV is getting the audio it deserves.

