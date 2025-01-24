 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony quits Blu-ray, MiniDV, and MiniDisc recordable media but don’t freak out

By
Panasonic DMP-BD91 BD blu-ray player tray
Panasonic

Sony has announced that as of February 2025, it’s no longer going to manufacture four types of recordable media: Blu-ray Disc media, MiniDiscs for recording, MD data for recording, and MiniDV cassettes, with no plans to replace these items with newer versions.

For fans of these formats and the devices that depend on them, this is unfortunate, though entirely unsurprising. With our ever-growing use of streaming services for movies, shows, and music, and our smartphones for capturing photos and videos, the end of physical media has been creeping closer for years.

Recommended Videos

Still, the end isn’t here just yet. At least, not for Blu-ray Disc media, MiniDiscs, and MiniDV cassettes. All three recordable formats are still being manufactured by other brands, but depending on the one you need, your choices may be limited.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

For Blu-ray recordables, Amazon still carries a wide selection of brands and versions. There are also several options when it comes to MiniDV cassettes. MiniDiscs, on the other hand, appear to be in short supply from third-party brands. HHB and JVC are the only options on Amazon.

However, MD Data — the non-audio data format that Sony derived from its MiniDisc platform — seems to be flirting with extinction. A quick Google search didn’t immediately reveal any non-Sony sources for these cartridges. If you still rely on MD Data, now would be a good time to stock up (and plan your conversion to a different storage medium).

It’s also worth noting that Sony’s recordable media manufacturing isn’t tied to the use of Blu-ray as a studio distribution format for movies and other types of video. As far as we know, none of the major studios have plans to stop releasing new titles on UltraHD Blu-ray, though some have begun to phase out the older, 1080p HD Blu-ray format.

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Plex gives Apple TV users a preview of its new design
Rentals screen in the new Plex experience.

If you're a Plex user who owns an Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later, you can now take the company's new user experience for a spin. Previously only available to testers on mobile Android and iOS devices, the beta Plex app can now be appreciated on a TV -- arguably the most important screen for the popular media streaming and organization software.

The expanded use of artwork throughout the app is the most noticeable change, but Plex says the entire flow has been re-imagined to make things like content discovery more intuitive. Thankfully, the beta app is just that -- a separate app from the most current stable Plex release -- which means that if you sign up to be a tester and hate what you see, you can jump back to the classic Plex experience anytime.

Read more
How to watch the FireAid benefit concerts on streaming services
Billie Eilish performs in Toronto in 2024.

In the wake of the devastating fires that continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, dozens of the music industry's biggest names, including Billie Eilish, No Doubt, Green Day, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, and Alanis Morissette, have banded together in support with FireAid, two huge benefit concerts happening simultaneously on Thursday, January 30th at two LA venues. But if you can't be there in person, the concerts will be available to watch on various streaming services, and we've got all the details for you below.
What is FireAid?
Focused on helping to rebuild the communities affected by the wildfires that have spanned 45 square miles of densely-populated LA County and that have, so far, killed 28 people, FireAid's proceeds will go towards "short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters,” a rpress release stated.

The dual FireAid benefit concerts will be held at two Inglewood, California venues that have been unaffected by the fires -- the Intuit Dome, beginning at 6:00 pm, PST, and the Kia Forum, which will start at 7:30 pm PST. Concertgoers will have to select the venue/show they wish to attend.

Read more
It’s time we admit to, and accept, vinyl’s dirty secret
Three vinyl records below an Audio Technica turntable on a wooden table.

Long before the recent vinyl renaissance, audiophiles have long espoused the analog benefits of vinyl records as being vastly superior to digital. The argument often includes claims of vinyl sounding "warmer," or that digital audio is built on discrete steps with a staircase-shaped waveform that leaves out the audio information that a smooth, continuous analog signal retains (this is, by the way, a fallacy that's been perpetuated for decades).

Because analog sound reproduction -- and the analog production chain -- is a continuous signal, audiophiles contend that it's a more accurate representation of the original recording or performance. Except in 2025 (and for the past 40 years), apart from perhaps a few rare instances, there's no such thing as a purely analog production chain. At some point, even if you're listening to a vinyl record, that audio signal was digital.

Read more