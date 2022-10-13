 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These are Sony’s first over-the-counter hearing aids

Simon Cohen
By

Sony has launched its first-ever hearing aids as over-the-counter (OTC) products that can be purchased by anyone, with or without a visit to an audiologist. You can pick from two different models — the $1,000 CRE-C10, a traditional-looking hearing aid that is ultra-tiny and essentially invisible when worn, and the $1,300 CRE-E10, a model that looks a lot like a set of wireless earbuds, but smaller. The C10 will be available in October, while the E10 will be coming “this winter” according to Sony, but we don’t know if that means before or after January 1, 2023.

Sony CRE-C10 OTC hearing aids.
Sony CRE-C10 self-fitting OTC hearing aids. Sony

The hearing aids, which are intended for people who are showing signs of mild to moderate hearing loss, have been developed with W.S. Audiology (WSA), the company that produces the popular Widex line of hearing aids. Both models are described as self-fitting, which means you use the Sony Hearing Control app to adapt the devices to your specific speech and surroundings.

The key difference between the two models is that the C10 is a classic hearing aid, with “exceptional sound quality” that Sony claims can get 70 hours of use on a set of size 10 air hearing aid batteries, whereas the E10 can serve as a set of Bluetooth wireless earbuds, and uses rechargeable batteries for up to 26 hours of use.

Sony CRE-E10 OTC hearing aids.
Sony CRE-E10 self-fitting OTC hearing aids. Sony

Both models let you choose from a variety of eartips (or sleeves as Sony calls them), which should let most people get a comfortable and secure fit, and Sony says both models offer excellent noise reduction when worn. They do not, however, appear to offer any kind of active noise cancellation.

The earbud-style E10 will let you stream music from your phone, though only from iOS devices initially, and their case can recharge wirelessly. The E10 appears to be limited to just incoming audio, and can’t be used for phone calls without the use of your phone’s built-in mic.

Sony joins Bose and Jabra in the OTC hearing aid space — both of these companies have launched similar devices, though so far, only Sony has released both hearing aid and earbud-style products. It’s expected that we’ll soon see similar products from Sennheiser — the consumer division of the German audio giant is now owned by Sonova, another global supplier of hearing aids.

Editors' Recommendations

House of Marley is back with its loudest, sustainably-designed Bluetooth speaker
House of Marley Get Together 2 XL Bluetooth speaker.
Focal’s first wireless headphones promise ANC and hi-fi sound for $799
Focal Bathys wireless headphones.
I desperately crave LG’s flexible OLED TV. Here’s why I won’t buy it
LG OLED Flex TV.
Ar $25K, LG’s 97-inch G2 OLED is actually a bargain
LG 97-inch G2 OLED with colorfol paint on screen
Drop the needle like a pro: How to play vinyl records
Putting a vinyl record on a turntable.
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 one-ups the Sonos Beam with up-firing drivers
Bose Smart Soundbar 600.
This 70-inch TV for $450 is the best deal in Walmart’s rollback sale
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Headphone Deals for 2022
Woman wearing B&W Px8 wireless headphones in tan.
Want a massive 150-inch 4K UHD screen? See this WEMAX Nova projector deal!
WEMAX Nova screen projection with massive 150 inch screen.
First non-Samsung Tizen OS TVs are here, but not in the U.S.
samsung s95b oled tv review qn65s95b tizen interface
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
An LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV sits in a living room.
The 5 best deals in the Walmart Rollback Sale — laptops, TVs, and more
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.