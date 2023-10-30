No home theater setup is complete without a capable audio system to complement your high-resolution TV. Even with one of 2023’s best 4K or 8K-quality TVs, you’re not going to have a truly immersive experience without booming, room-filling sound. TV speakers alone are not going to make that happen. But with the right surround system or soundbar, like one plucked off the list of the best soundbar deals, it will feel like you’re there in the middle of the action. Enter Sony’s excellent HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos smart soundbar that Best Buy is offering for an incredible discount today. Normally $1,000, you can save $300 and grab it for just $700. Let’s look a little closer at what this bad boy can do.

Why you should buy the Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos smart soundbar

For starters, this Sony HT-A5000 soundbar has Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound plus additional features, like 360 spatial sound that adapts to the environment, smart calibration to match your room, and much more. While previously, the Sony HT-A3000 was the best budget option in the series, this price drop should put the HT-A5000 on everyone’s radar.

With Bluetooth, WiFi, and Chromecast all ready to go, you can stream audio from a variety of sources, not just your TV. Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay 2 are supported, as well, and you can always talk to your voice assistant through the speaker like Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. That will even allow you to control your smart home devices — connected to your smart assistant of choice. You can play music, stream from your favorite apps and services, or watch incredibly cinematic movies with the audio streaming right to the soundbar. What more could you ask for, really?

If you ever want to expand, you can add more wireless subwoofers and speakers to the mix. Even if you don’t, this 5.1.2 channel soundbar delivers plenty of punch and treble for a better audio experience. An X-Balanced speaker delivers powerful bass without creating distortion, and beam tweeters help fill the room with clear, enhanced sound.

Normally, the Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos smart soundbar would cost you $1,000, but Best Buy is offering it for just $700 — saving you $300. Now’s an excellent time to buy in if you want to build the ultimate home theater and, more importantly, if you already own a Bravia XR TV or plan to get one. This soundbar seamlessly syncs with Sony Bravia XR TVs.

