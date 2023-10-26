 Skip to main content
This popular Sony 4K home theater receiver is $100 off right now

John Alexander
By
A person using the Sony STRDH590 via their phone.
Typically, we may think of upgrading our home entertainment systems as limited to things like getting an 8K TV over the 4K one we already have. Or, perhaps, something simple like getting the latest soundbar. What you could be forgetting is the receiver, a central hub that acts as a sort of “brain” for communication between screens and speakers. These allow for more advanced surround sound setups, giving you a more immersive experience. To the uninitiated, getting this sort of a setup can be dizzyingly confusing, not to mention expensive. Furthermore, figuring out how to buy an AV receiver isn’t so straightforward. Which all goes to say that we’re excited about this deal on the Sony STRDH590, a 725W 5.2-channel 4K receiver. Typically, it would cost $350. Now, however, it is $100 off and down to $250.

Why you should buy the Sony STRDH590

We awarded the Sony STRDH590 a slot amongst the best AV receivers due to its ability to please value-concerned customers without doing away with the most important features of a receiver. It supports all of the important audio and video formats, with surround sound decoders that tackle everything from Dolby TrueHD to Dolby Pro Logic II. Though it lacks internet connectivity, syncing with Bluetooth is easy, making the process of getting music on your receiver a non-challenge.

The Sony STRDH590 has 5 channels and uses various surround sound modes (for example, ‘stadium’ and ‘sports’) to attenuate its output to be ideal for various genres. Connections to the receiver include 4 stereo RCA inputs, an optical digital audio input, a coaxial audio input, along with 4 HDMI in and 1 HDMI out. There’s even a headphone jack is you have high-quality headphones to connect up to it.

If the Sony STRDH590 excites you as the best way to get your home built for entertainment, go ahead and tap the button below. It’ll take you to Best Buy where you’ll find the receiver for just $250. Again, that’s $100 down from the usual $350. It’s one of the most affordable entry-level receivers and it can be yours even cheaper if you grab it while this great deal lasts.

