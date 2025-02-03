Sony’s WH-1000XM6 might be coming soon, so XM4s are on sale

It’s hard to put a price on a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones, but the truth of the matter is that not every household can afford to splurge on a premium set of cans. Fortunately, top brands like Sony are always offering great deals on some of its best audio devices, and as luck would have it, a classic pair of Sony ANC headphones is on sale right now!

For a limited time, you’ll be able to grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones (in black) at Walmart for only $228. At full price, these headphones usually cost $350. We tested the Sony XM4 a few years ago, and reviewer Simon Cohen shared the following praise: “Same price, even better features. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are what perfect looks like.”

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4

Hailed as a tried and true set of ANC cans in the greater world of wearable audio, there’s a reason the XM4 headphones are still available brand-new, regardless of the fact that the XM5 successor has been out for going on three years and the XM6 is rumored to drop by this summer. The Sony XM4 delivers terrific sound quality with bold and thumping low-end performance. Treble and midrange frequencies get enough attention, too, though you’ll be able to use the Sony Sound Connect app to fine-tune the mix to your liking. You can also use the app to customize certain controls, adjust the auto-off timer, and to download firmware updates.

As for noise canceling, it’s hard to beat the ANC capabilities the XM4 brings to the table. Say bon voyage to annoying plane, train, and bus engines, HVAC droning, workplace chatter, and other distractions. The XM4 is great for taking phone calls, too, though we recommend doing so in a quieter environment, as the onboard mic doesn’t do the greatest job in louder spaces.

Other noteworthy features include Bluetooth Multipoint, Sony LDAC support, and up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. We wish the Sony XM4 would stay this price forever, but there’s a lot of up and down in cost over the last several weeks. That being said, today might be your best shot at scoring this discount. Take $120 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones when you purchase today.

