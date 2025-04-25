The top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale for $330 this week

We here at Digital Trends take wireless, noise-canceling technology very seriously. Our team of AV experts has reviewed numerous pairs of TWS headphones and earbuds over the years, and one pair of premium cans we always think fondly of are the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. These have been Sony’s flagship cans for the last three years or so, and this week, they’re on sale!

For a limited time, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for only $330, which is a $70 markdown from the full retail.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

We tested the Sony WH-1000XM5 back in April 2023, where reviewer Simon Cohen gave them a perfect 5 out of 5 and said, “Sony proves once again that it’s the brand to beat in noise-canceling headphones.”

Sporting an all-new look (compared to the XM4 generation), Sony went ahead and revamped an already-great ANC system. Simon calls it “best-in-class ANC,” a laurel we continue to stand behind. Sounds like workplace chatter and HVAC hum are significantly deadened, and the adaptive ANC mics are constantly optimizing noise isolation based on your head position and listening environment.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 deliver a warm, bass-forward sound profile that bodes well for genres like rock, rap, and hip-hop. The extra low end is also great for playing video games, though the headphones need to connect to a console controller via the auxiliary port. The free Sony Sound Connect app (for iOS and Android devices) lets you change audio presets or create a custom sound profile, too.

On a full charge, these premium headphones deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, and it takes three hours to completely recharge from zero battery.

With the Sony XM6 cans on the horizon, here’s hoping the Sony XM5 will be on sale more often. Save $70 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Bose headphone deals, and best Beats headphone deals for even more markdowns on top wearable audio!