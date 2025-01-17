 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We gave the Soundcore Boom 2 an 8 out of 10, and right now, it’s on sale!

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Soundcore Boom 2 Plus Bluetooth speaker.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Bluetooth speakers are sold just about anywhere you can buy electronics, and now that the technology has been around for a minute, these portable music boxes are better than ever! Of course, not all Bluetooth speakers are worth your hard-earned pay, and there are even a few brands we would absolutely refuse to use, but Anker isn’t one of them. 

When it comes to power, performance, versatility, and ease of use, Anker products can always be relied on, and right now, one of the company’s best Bluetooth speakers is on sale: For a limited time, when you purchase the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 on Amazon, you’ll be able to apply a $50 coupon at checkout, which brings the price down to $200. 

We tested the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus back in June, and reviewer Derek Malcolm had the following kind words to say: “The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is a loud, clear, and rugged summertime dream that punches well above its weight, all for $250.”

Related

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus

The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus carries an IPX7 rating, meaning you’ll be able to use the speaker in and around swimming pools or even in the rain (though we wouldn’t recommend keeping the speaker in the rain). Available in Black, Blue, and Green colorways, we also love the side-facing RGB lights that add extra style and entertainment value when your favorite tunes are blasting! And as far as sound quality goes, you’re in for a treat. 

Delivering up to 140W, the Boom 2 Plus uses Soundcore’s BassUp 2.0 technology to get even more low-end out of the system’s twin 50W woofers. You’ll also be able to use the Boom 2 Plus for up to 20 hours with BassUp disabled, and it supports 30W fast charging, too. And if you plan on taking it on the go, you may want to pair this Boom 2 Plus purchase with one of these portable power station deals, that way you’ll never have to worry about any batteries running out.

Order the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus on Amazon and apply the $50 coupon at checkout while you still can. You may also want to look through our roundups of the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best Sonos deals for even more markdowns on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-powered speakers. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
We gave these products a 9 out 10, and they’re on sale for Labor Day
The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.

Labor Day deals have largely ended, but there are still some fantastic deals available. In fact, there are fantastic deals on some of our favorite products of the past year. If you're having trouble deciding what to buy, we're here to help you. What's so special about this roundup of Labor Day deals? They've all received a rating of at least 9 out of 10 stars by our reviewers, who thoroughly tested them before giving their honest opinion. We put whole-hearted recommendations behind all of these products, so you won't regret purchasing any of the items that we've highlighted below.

If you're thinking about buying any of these high-scoring products, we highly recommend completing your transactions as soon as possible. That's because we're not the only ones who think highly of these devices: We expect a lot of shoppers to have them in their wish lists. Labor Day is over, so these deals could end at any second. If you don't want to miss out on the savings, push through with your purchase immediately.
Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones (9 out of 10) -- $132, was $180

Read more
We gave this TV a 10 out of 10, and it’s on sale today
The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.

When it comes to the best TVs of 2024, one brand that stands tall is Sony. Sony is a tried and true TV manufacturer that’s been producing exceptional LED-LCDs and OLED sets over the last several years. We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw this fantastic Best Buy offer on one of the best Sony sets of 2023:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Sony 65-inch A95L OLED for $3,300. At full price, this model sells for $3,500. Sure, it may not be the most significant markdown in the world, but $200 back in your pocket is nothing to shake a stick at! Plus, you’ll be the proud owner of one of our favorite TVs of 2023, and a model that we gave a perfect 10/10 score too! We also have a big list of other great Sony TV deals for you to look through.

Read more
The best affordable ANC earbuds just got a discount
Earfun Air Pro 4 in front of case.

Noise-canceling earbuds and headphones are some of the best tech items you can gift yourself, your friends, your family, and, heck, even your enemies! And with brands like Earfun regularly dropping new and exciting ANC gear, the world of noise-canceling just keeps getting better.

As luck would have it, there’s a great pair of Earfun ANC buds that are getting the sales treatment right now: For a limited time, when you purchase the Earfun Air Pro 4 Adaptive Hybrid Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds, you’ll only wind up paying $90. The full MSRP on these in-ears is $96. It's a small markdown, but a great product. This is one of the best Amazon deals we've seen all day, so definitely take advantage while you still can!

Read more