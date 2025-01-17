We gave the Soundcore Boom 2 an 8 out of 10, and right now, it’s on sale!

Bluetooth speakers are sold just about anywhere you can buy electronics, and now that the technology has been around for a minute, these portable music boxes are better than ever! Of course, not all Bluetooth speakers are worth your hard-earned pay, and there are even a few brands we would absolutely refuse to use, but Anker isn’t one of them.

When it comes to power, performance, versatility, and ease of use, Anker products can always be relied on, and right now, one of the company’s best Bluetooth speakers is on sale: For a limited time, when you purchase the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 on Amazon, you’ll be able to apply a $50 coupon at checkout, which brings the price down to $200.

We tested the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus back in June, and reviewer Derek Malcolm had the following kind words to say: “The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is a loud, clear, and rugged summertime dream that punches well above its weight, all for $250.”

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus

The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus carries an IPX7 rating, meaning you’ll be able to use the speaker in and around swimming pools or even in the rain (though we wouldn’t recommend keeping the speaker in the rain). Available in Black, Blue, and Green colorways, we also love the side-facing RGB lights that add extra style and entertainment value when your favorite tunes are blasting! And as far as sound quality goes, you’re in for a treat.

Delivering up to 140W, the Boom 2 Plus uses Soundcore’s BassUp 2.0 technology to get even more low-end out of the system’s twin 50W woofers. You’ll also be able to use the Boom 2 Plus for up to 20 hours with BassUp disabled, and it supports 30W fast charging, too. And if you plan on taking it on the go, you may want to pair this Boom 2 Plus purchase with one of these portable power station deals, that way you’ll never have to worry about any batteries running out.

Order the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus on Amazon and apply the $50 coupon at checkout while you still can.