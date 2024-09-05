Anker’s Soundcore audio brand has a new set of wireless noise-canceling headphones that can fold up to become 50% smaller. The Space One Pro come in black and cream color options and are available starting September 5 for $200.

Soundcore calls the new folding system FlexiCurve. In addition to the usual pivots and hinges we see on normal fold-up/fold-flat designs, the Space One Pro use a five-segmented headband, where each segment maintains a folding angle of 5 to 8 degrees, letting the headphones fold into an almost circular shape.

Our own Andy Boxall got a chance to spend some time with them during a recent flight. Here are his impressions of the Space One Pro.

Soundcore also sells an accessory travel case for the Space One Pro that’s a bit reminiscent of Apple’s infamous AirPods Max “case,” in that it uses a magnetic tab closure instead of a fully zippered and enclosed design. It sells for $35, but if you buy a Space One Pro before September 26, Soundcore will include one with your purchase.

The folding design isn’t the only appealing aspect of the Space One Pro for travelers. Soundcore says the cans have the company’s strongest noise-canceling tech so far, driven by a six-mic array. Then there’s the battery life, which it claims is up to 40 hours with ANC turned on and 60 hours with ANC turned off. If that’s not enough, USB-C fast charging provides an extra eight hours of playtime with just a 5-minute charge.

According to the specs for the Space One Pro, the 40mm drivers have a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz, which isn’t technically considered wide enough for hi-res audio, but the headphones bear a hi-res audio label. We’ve asked Soundcore for more details. Nonetheless, they still support Sony’s LDAC codec, which can deliver hi-res audio over Bluetooth.

The headphones come with a protective pouch and a 3.5mm analog cable for listening to non-digital sources of audio.