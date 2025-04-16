 Skip to main content
Spotify is down: live updates as Spotify says hack reports ‘are false’

By
Spotify on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

It’s not just you, Spotify is down. Tens of thousands of users across the world are reporting issues with the popular music streaming service, and Spotify has already acknowledged the fault on X.

If the Spotify outage has you considering your listening options, we’ve rounded up the best music streaming services to help you find a new service.

It looks like a fix is in the works though, and the service could be returning to normal for users already.

Spotify outage so far

  • 5am PT / 8am ET: Spotify is down reports start rolling in
  • 5:45am PT / 8:45am ET: Spotify acknowledged the issues
  • 7am PT / 10am ET: Reports start to drop, suggesting a fix may be rolling out
  • 7:40am PT / 10:40am ET: Spotify confirms reason for outage is not due to a hack

Spotify outage live blog

LiveLast updated April 16, 2025 8:05 AM

    John McCann
    John McCann
    Managing Editor
    John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
