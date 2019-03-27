Digital Trends
Home Theater

Spotify now personalizing its curated playlists to help improve music discovery

Simon Cohen
By
spotify personalized curated playlists unique links are available for seven days after a track was added to editorial playlis

Spotify has started to personalize some of its curated, mood-based playlists using algorithms, according to a company blog post. It’s a move that will increase the number of new songs people get to hear, and ultimately improve the total number of repeat listens and track downloads, Spotify claims.

“Some playlists will now be personalized for each listener based on their particular taste. This means that for those specific playlists, no two will be the same,” the blog post reports. It also means that artists who were used to seeing their tracks on a specific playlist, now have a lesser degree of certainty as to when that those tracks will be played. Knowing full well that this is likely to make some artists uneasy, Spotify is positioning the change as a net benefit to artists:

“[…] music has a better chance of getting in front of the right listeners. When we tested this new system with some of our listeners, we found that they were much more likely to listen longer. Plus, these personalized editorial playlists increase the number of artists featured on playlists by 30 percent and the number of songs listeners are discovering by 35 percent,” Spotify said.

The company further claims that when listeners discover new tracks via personalized inclusion, the number of those listeners who go onto seek out that track for repeat listens goes up by 80 percent.

Why should playlist changes be a source of worry for artists? Spotify’s playlists are immensely popular. According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, they represent nearly one-third of all listening that takes place on the platform. So when the company announces it’s making a change to how the playlists work, it’s big news, and not just for listeners — an artist’s fortunes can rise or fall based on their presence (or absence) from a playlist, much like having its stock listed or delisted from an index like the S&P500 can affect a company’s value.

Getting added to a Spotify playlist is such a big deal, artists have previously used third-party services to effectively buy their way onto non-Spotify curated lists, contrary to the company’s policy, in order to improve their chances of being added to one of Spotify’s own playlists. In 2017, the company experimented with a sponsored song feature, which was effectively a Spotify-endorsed and managed way of doing the same thing.

For listeners, personalization could be a mixed bag. Human curators may not always pick out the very best songs for a specific mood or activity, but there’s always going to be an inherent cohesiveness to the tracks. Personalization introduces the possibility of new material, but also awkward choices — as anyone who has ever let a friend or family member go searching for YouTube videos while signed in can attest. Spotify has not indicated what percentage of a personalized playlist will be algorithmically chosen.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Bill and Ted Face the Music: Every excellent (and bogus) thing we know so far
Up Next

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019
Tim Cook Apple TV+
Home Theater

Yesterday’s Apple event was a whiplash-inducing parade of copycat services

Apple showed off a massive barrage of news, streaming, and gaming bundles at its Showtime event aimed at boosting its services and adding more revenue. But while the services are big on celebrities, they appear short on innovation.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas
Home Theater

Banish the bunny ears (and monthly bills) with these excellent HD antennas

When transitioning away from cable and satellite, finding the best HDTV antenna for your area can be tricky. To aid in your cord-cutting quest, we've compiled our picks of the best indoor HDTV antennas you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brendan Hesse
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny, muffled TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
epson home cinema 1450 projector mainfrontmemglow
Home Theater

Any night can be a night at the movies with the best home theater projectors

Are you sick and tired of those cumbersome big screen TVs? Don’t want to spend big for a huge TV? These home theater projectors will bring you that big screen experience without breaking the bank.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
best turntables under 500 audiotechnica at-lp120
Home Theater

5 gorgeous turntables that spin stacks of wax in style for less than $500

Vinyl records are awesome, but they're also finicky. To get the best out of your stacks of wax, it's best to play them on a quality turntable. Here are the best turntables to be had for under $500.
Posted By Parker Hall
tim cook oprah
Home Theater

Apple’s show time event: A whiplash-inducing bundle of copycat services

Apple unleashed a barrage of news, streaming, and gaming bundles at its latest event aimed at boosting its services and adding more revenue. But while the services are big on celebrities, they appear short on innovation.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
lg soundbar lineup 2019 news ces 5
Home Theater

All three of LG’s new soundbars will be available before summer

LG finally announced pricing and availability to the three soundbars it announced at CES 2019. They will come out in April or May of this year (depending on the model) and will retail between $400 and $1,300.
Posted By Parker Hall
ikea symfonisk sonos speakers new photos 2
Home Theater

IKEA reveals new photos of its Symfonisk Sonos speakers

Ahead of the official launch scheduled for April 9, IKEA has released two new photos of its upcoming Symfonisk line of wireless home speakers, which the Swedish furniture company has created in cooperation with Sonos.
Posted By Simon Cohen
samsung soundbars hw adaptive sound mode q60r
Home Theater

Samsung’s new soundbars adjust settings to onscreen content in real time

Home theater soundbars may be a dime a dozen these days, but that doesn't mean they can't add something new to the experience. Samsung's new HW-Q70R and Q60R can automatically change settings to match what's happening onscreen.
Posted By Simon Cohen
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 1
Home Theater

Need true wireless earbuds? Apple’s last-gen AirPods are discounted on Amazon

Just as anticipated, Apple's last-generation AirPods, which feature much of the same technology as the recently announced model, are getting discounted on Amazon. If you've been looking for a pair, now is the time to buy.
Posted By Parker Hall
best superbowl tv deals 2018 vizio p series p75 f1
Home Theater

Vizio adds more price drops to its 4K HDR TV March Madness event

March isn't just the biggest month of the year for NCAA basketball fans, it's also a pretty big month for TV deals. Vizio is no exception to this tradition and is offering some decent savings on its 4K HDR TVs.
Posted By Simon Cohen
bill and ted face the music news cast trailer release date 2
Movies & TV

Death slips back into his robes, signs on for Bill and Ted 3's reunion tour

As the Bill and Ted franchise turns 30, a third installment that the cast and creative team call Bill and Ted Face the Music is officially in preproduction, though there are big hurdles to overcome.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to download podcasts
Home Theater

Spotify adds mystery and crime to its podcast arsenal with Parcast acquisition

Spotify continues to add to its growing collection of podcasting assets, with its acquisition of Parcast, a podcast studio known for its lurid, true-crime and mystery titles, that have garnered a significant audience.
Posted By Simon Cohen