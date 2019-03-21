Digital Trends
Home Theater

There are now more people streaming than cable subscribers, MPAA says

Simon Cohen
By

In what will no doubt be remembered as a critical turning point for the cable industry, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has reported that 2018 marked the first time there were more streaming subscribers on a global basis than cable subscribers. The wide-ranging theatrical and home entertainment market environment (THEME) report, which includes data on almost every aspect of both in-home and theatrical entertainment trends, also shows that despite cable’s loss of the subscriber-count pole position, it’s still the revenue leader by a massive margin.

In 2018, on-demand subscriptions grew to 613.3 million (up by 27 percent over 2017), while cable subscriptions for the same period fell two percent, to 556 million. Those are the global numbers; in the U.S., the difference is far more stark, with on-demand subscriptions enjoying a massive lead over cable at 186.9 million versus. about 50 million.

streaming subscribers 2018 mpaa paid subscriptions

Cable TV might be losing ground in terms of total subscribers, but these companies are apparently getting better at squeezing more money from the subscribers they’ve kept: Revenue for the cable industry is not only higher than all other forms of in-home entertainment, it actually grew by $6.2 billion, to a total of $118 billion.

streaming subscribers 2018 mpaa revenue subscriptions

Cable companies weren’t the only winners in 2018. It was a very good year for the entertainment industry as a whole, with increased revenues and attendance rates at movie theaters too.

From a content type point of view, TV’s new Golden Age is only getting bigger. TV shows not only account for the greatest portion of what people watched at home, but the sheer number of available shows also grew — massively so. Original scripted series available across all platforms stood at 496 in 2018, up from 389 in 2015. Almost all of that growth came from on-demand services like Netflix and Amazon.

Another fascinating insight from the report is the breakdown of the year’s top-grossing movies by the ethnicity of moviegoers. It shows that Marvel’s Black Panther achieved a remarkably diverse audience, with an almost equal proportion of White/Caucasian and Black/African-American ticket buyers. It’s an especially notable aspect of the film’s success given that the number two movie — Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War — did not attract as many Black/African-American attendees, and brought in less revenue, despite being a key chapter in Marvel’s highly successful Avengers franchise.

streaming subscribers 2018 mpaa movie diversity

If these trends continue in 2019, we can expect another terrific year for online streaming services and content, while the cable industry continues to look for ways to eke out more profits from fewer subscribers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From great deal to blazing dumpster fire: A MoviePass timeline
Up Next

From great deal to blazing dumpster fire: A MoviePass timeline
iPad Mini 5
Product Review

The new iPad Mini certainly isn’t a beauty, but it performs like a beast

Apple’s new iPad Mini has beastly performance, fluid iOS 12 software, and good battery life. It also looks like it came straight out of 2015, because the design hasn’t been changed. Here are our impressions of Apple’s new 7.9-inch…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
MoviePass
Movies & TV

MoviePass returns to unlimited movies plan, but with plenty of restrictions

Troubled subscription-based movie service MoviePass is making headlines on a daily basis lately, and not in a good way. Here's a timeline of events for the company once described as Netflix for movie theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review
Product Review

There’s almost nothing bad to say about the Mi Mix 3, but you still shouldn’t buy it

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is good-looking, really well made, packed with features, and is a powerful, modern, desirable smartphone. But you probably shouldn’t buy it. Why? Nothing wrong with the device itself, but Xiaomi itself is mostly to…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Transport your Nintendo Switch in style with these nifty cases

The Nintendo Switch, which boasts both wired and handheld modes, needs a good case to ensure it doesn't get beat up while you're on the go. We scoured through dozens of Switch cases to bring you the best ones.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Movies & TV

No TV? No problem. Here's how to watch the Final Four online

Whether you want to watch the Big Dance on your phone or on your smart TV, we have the lowdown on all the ways to watch March Madness you can handle. Grab your foam finger and some nachos.
Posted By Will Nicol
Game of Thrones theories season 7
Movies & TV

Study up for season 8 with the best Game of Thrones theories

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is still on the horizon, meaning there's still time to brush up on the best theories about the show. Whether you're one of the last adherents of the Cleganebowl or a King Aerys truther, here are our top theories.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to replace a lost or broken airpod charging case apple airpods 0001 review
Product Review

Simple and reliable, Apple's AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds

Apple’s AirPods wireless headphones have dominated the market essentially since they hit stores in December 2016. Though not without some faults, they cracked the connectivity code to rank among the best fully wireless earbuds you can…
Posted By Caleb Denison
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in several genres for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Computing

Great PC speakers don't need to break the bank. These are our favorites

Not sure which PC speakers work best with your computer? Here are the best computer speakers on the market, whether you're working with a tight budget or looking to rattle your workstation with top-of-the-line audio components.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Denon 4K A/V receiver sale
Deals

Building a 4K home theater? Grab a discounted Denon A/V receiver from Amazon

Denon makes some of the best 4K A/V receivers on the market, and a handful of Denon’s latest models are on sale on Amazon now. If you’ve been thinking about building a home theater and are looking for a 4K receiver that doesn’t cost…
Posted By Lucas Coll
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Home Theater

Apple’s new AirPods bring only minor updates to the much-loved originals

Apple has announced its new AirPods, the much-anticipated follow-up to Apple's wildly popular AirPods. With optional wireless charging and hands-free Siri, it's a minor update, but a welcome one.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Here are some common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
UFC Fight Night 146 on ESPN Plus
Home Theater

ESPN Plus scores the exclusive rights to UFC Pay-Per-View events

If MMA is your game, then ESPN Plus is now a very important player. The Disney-owned service locked up the exclusive rights to UFC Pay-Per-View events, a deal that will last through 2025 in the United States.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Staff Pick- NCAA-Kansas
Home Theater

Dish TV customers can access up to 13 NCAA March Madness games in 4K

If you're a basketball fan looking to get your fix of NCAA Championship action in 4K, Dish TV will be airing up to 13 of the tournament games in the ultra high-def format, starting on Tuesday.
Posted By Simon Cohen