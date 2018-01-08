TCL looks to meet raised expectations with 5-Series and 6-Series televisions

Saying that TCL had a “good year” in 2017 is akin to saying that Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi made “a lot of money.” It’s a gross understatement. The China-based manufacturer made a splash with several excellent Roku TV models at astonishingly low price points, and the P-Series was ranked among the our Best TVs You Can Buy list for 2017.

This time around, TCL is no longer the scrappy underdog, but one of the market leaders when it comes to smart TV. Accordingly, the company has stepped up its game in response to raised expectations, introducing us to the new 5-Series and 6-Series, both of which boast models with 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR support for wider color gamuts and expanded contrast.

The 6-Series, which will presumably act as TCL’s new flagship television line, features 55-inch and 65-inch models, each built with a unique “stealth metal design.” More importantly, they’re equipped with the HDR Performance Package Pro, which includes Contrast Control Zone lighting technology that automatically identifies bright and dark areas in individual frames of content and adjusts each of the 96 (55-inch) or 120 (65-inch) zones’ contrast levels to achieve ideal DCI-P3 color space coverage. It also features HDR Pro Gamma control, which is essentially a zone map that adjusts the picture based on the lighting in the room. The 6-Series also comes with a Roku TV voice remote, which is actually very useful (though your phone can always do the job if you’re stuck with a regular remote).

The 5-Series will be available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches, and will feature the HDR Performance Package, which includes HDR Dynamic Contrast and HDR Pro Gamma control (no Contrast Control Zone lighting, though). The 55-inch and 65-inch 5-series models are also outfitted with 240 Natural Motion Technology for smooth action and onscreen movement.

Both the 5-Series and 6-Series have Wide Color Gamut with NBP Photon technology, three HDMI 2.0a ports with HDCP 2.2, and high-speed 802.11ac wireless and Ethernet networking options. Both lines will go on sale this spring. TCL hasn’t released any pricing information, but we’re willing to bet that the prices will be excellent.

TCL also announced the Roku Smart Soundbar, which features the Roku Entertainment Assistant built in, along with Roku Connect. For more information, visit TCL’s website, or check out the TCL booth at CES (booth No. 12929 in Central Hall).