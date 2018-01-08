TCL’s Alto audio line arrives at CES 2018, headlined by the Roku Soundbar

TCL’s rise in popularity has been impressive, but not without reason. The Chinese TV manufacturer had a successful year in 2017, releasing several excellent Roku TV models at competitive price points that put the company in the spotlight of a stage that is only getting more and more crowded. Unsurprisingly, TCL is aiming to keep that momentum, and seem to be positioning itself for even bigger moves in 2018.

At CES 2018, TCL announced it is expanding into the world of home audio with its first line of soundbars — the Alto Family.

The vanguard of this new line, the TCL Roku Smart Soundbar is a collaboration with the Streaming giant, Roku. In terms of specific specs, information is light for now

It is the first device to launch from Roku’s Whole Home Entertainment Licensing program, which sees the company integrating its Roku OS into products beyond just TVs and streaming devices. Users will be able to call on the Roku Entertainment Assistant, Roku’s voice-controlled artificial intelligence assistant, to start video and music streams, and will be able to control and play audio even when the TV is off. Searching content, as well as play, pause, and fast-forward playback controls, can also be done with voice commands. When connected to a TCL Roku TV, voice controls can be used to turn on the TV.

The soundbar can be connected to other Roku devices wirelessly thanks to the Roku Connect feature, which includes all manner of Roku smart TVs and smart speakers.

The TCL Roku Smart Soundbar is just one part of TCL’s full CES 2018 announcements, which also included the new 6 Series and 5 Series of 4K Smart TVs, which are the follow-ups to the company’s P series of TVs. All models in these lines feature support Dolby’s HDR format, Dolby Vision. Like the upcoming soundbar, both TV lines feature Roku OS and Roku Connect, making for some strong synergy.

For more information on the Alto audio line and TCL’s TV announcements, visit TCL’s website, or check out the TCL booth at CES (booth No. 12929 in Central Hall).