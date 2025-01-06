The TCL 55-inch QM7 Series (2024) is getting the sales treatment today

QLED TVs are some of the brightest and most colorful sets on the market in 2025, and one of the leading brands of this technology is TCL. Renowned for budget-friendly sets that look, sound, and perform like higher-priced models from brands like Samsung and Sony, we saw a significant markdown on a TCL QLED when vetting through some of the top TV deals of the day:

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 55-inch QM7 Series (2024), you’ll only pay $600. At full price, this model sells for $800.

Why you should buy the TCL QM7 Series (2024)

QLED TVs deliver bright and colorful picture quality in pretty much any space, but these TVs are particularly good at combating ambient light sources. Should you be someone who enjoys watching TV or playing video games during the day, you should have zero issues with glare, especially when watching or playing HDR content (the TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats).

The QM7 is also equipped with advanced mini-LED backlighting, so you won’t have to worry about annoying light bloom during dark scenes. TCL’s AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep AI Learning does a fantastic job at analyzing and optimizing every frame of the movie, show, or game you’re playing, too. Gamers rejoice: this awesome QLED can also output up to 144Hz when wiring up a compatible gaming PC. There’s even an Auto Game Mode that automatically optimizes frame rate and input lag to give you the best PS5 or Xbox Series X/S experience possible.

Unfortunately, not all great sales last forever, and we’re willing to bet the QM7 Series will be back to full price sometime soon. That being said, today might be one of the last days to save big on this model. Take $200 off the TCL 55-inch QM7 Series (2024) when you purchase right now, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best TCL TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more big markdowns on top TVs!