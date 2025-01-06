 Skip to main content
The TCL 55-inch QM7 Series (2024) is getting the sales treatment today

By
Good Deal 2024 TCL QM7 4K mini-LED TV.
TCL

QLED TVs are some of the brightest and most colorful sets on the market in 2025, and one of the leading brands of this technology is TCL. Renowned for budget-friendly sets that look, sound, and perform like higher-priced models from brands like Samsung and Sony, we saw a significant markdown on a TCL QLED when vetting through some of the top TV deals of the day:

For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 55-inch QM7 Series (2024), you’ll only pay $600. At full price, this model sells for $800.

Why you should buy the TCL QM7 Series (2024)

QLED TVs deliver bright and colorful picture quality in pretty much any space, but these TVs are particularly good at combating ambient light sources. Should you be someone who enjoys watching TV or playing video games during the day, you should have zero issues with glare, especially when watching or playing HDR content (the TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats).

The QM7 is also equipped with advanced mini-LED backlighting, so you won’t have to worry about annoying light bloom during dark scenes. TCL’s AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep AI Learning does a fantastic job at analyzing and optimizing every frame of the movie, show, or game you’re playing, too. Gamers rejoice: this awesome QLED can also output up to 144Hz when wiring up a compatible gaming PC. There’s even an Auto Game Mode that automatically optimizes frame rate and input lag to give you the best PS5 or Xbox Series X/S experience possible.

Unfortunately, not all great sales last forever, and we’re willing to bet the QM7 Series will be back to full price sometime soon. That being said, today might be one of the last days to save big on this model. Take $200 off the TCL 55-inch QM7 Series (2024) when you purchase right now, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best TCL TV deals and best QLED TV deals for even more big markdowns on top TVs!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
One of the biggest OLED TVs you can buy is $2,000 off today
The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

We here at Digital Trends are no strangers to LG’s phenomenal lineup of OLED TVs, and the incredible B4 Series is a 2024 set we’re always glad to recommend. As luck would have it, the largest version of the LG B4 is on sale for the holidays! Right now, when you order the LG 83-inch B4 Series OLED through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $2,500. At full price, this model sells for $5,000.

We also have a huge list of LG TV deals and OLED TV deals you may want to check out if an 83-inch TV is a bit too big for your living space.

Read more
It’s TCL time! Save $150 when you order the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have retired for another year, we’re back to looking for the best TV deals at some of our favorite retailers. We didn’t have to look long either before stumbling across this great offer. For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $230. At full price, this model sells for $378. We’ve reviewed several TCL TVs here at Digital Trends, and resident TV expert Caleb Denison is often a fan of the brand’s budget-friendly pricing and (usually) excellent picture quality.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The 65-inch S4 Series is a 4K LED running the Roku TV OS. The S4 Series delivers a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in brightly lit rooms, and thanks to top-notch HDR support, colors become all the more vivid when watching HDR movies and shows or playing HDR games. And while the TV only has a 60Hz refresh rate, TCL’s Auto Game Mode and ALLM support ensure you’ll get the best frame-to-frame performance for your favorite console and PC games.

Read more
Don’t miss out: The LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED is only $800 today
The LG B3 Series OLED mounted in a living room.

Samsung, Sony, and LG are often hailed as the top three TV brands on the market right now, and that’s because they give us award-winning TVs like the B3 Series OLED. This is an LG set that was released back in 2022 but can still be purchased brand-new. And now and then, you’ll be able to grab an awesome B3 Series sale, including right now. For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED, you’ll only pay $800. At full price, this TV sells for as much as $1,200. We also suggest taking a look at our list of the best soundbar deals if you’d like to put that $400 you saved toward an excellent audio system.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED
The LG B3 Series is the Goldilocks model, nestled between LG’s entry-level A3 Series and the C3 Series, a premium OLED that sits one rung below the 2022 flagship G3 Series. Equipped with LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, the B3 Series delivers a wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and top-shelf motion handling. Two of the TV’s four HDMI ports are 2.1 certified, and VRR, ALLM, and LG’s Game Mode ensure that you’ll have a terrific time playing console or PC games on this OLED.

Read more