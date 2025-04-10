 Skip to main content
The TCL Alto 8 Plus 2.1.2ch Soundbar just dropped from $260 to $100

Amazing Deal TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 soundbar with Fire TV
TV speakers don’t want to be lackluster, but sometimes fate is simply unfair. Because TVs are so thin, there’s not a lot of room for a properly-sized speaker driver, which usually means audio quality is one of the first sacrifices the manufacturer makes. But if you invest in a great soundbar, you won’t have to worry about poor TV sound. 

As luck would have it, TCL is offering a solid markdown on one of its minimalist bars this week: the TCL Alto 8 Plus 2.1.2ch Soundbar. Available at Walmart, this soundbar currently sells for $100. The full MSRP on this model is $260. 

Why you should buy the TCL Alto 8 Plus Soundbar

When it comes to plug-and-play functionality, it doesn’t get much easier than the Alto 8 Plus. Just one HDMI cable is all you’ll need to send audio from your TV to the soundbar, though the bar also features a digital optical port if your TV doesn’t have HDMI ARC or eARC connectivity. 

Delivering up to 300 watts, the Alto 8 Plus gets plenty loud and delivers exceptional sound quality for a compact Dolby Atmos system. While it doesn’t achieve the sound of an actual Atmos configuration, the Alto 8 Plus does a nice job of creating a convincing surround sound virtualization. Not to mention the extra thump and rumble the included wireless sub brings to the table. 

The Alto 8 Plus also has a Bluetooth input for streaming tunes and podcasts wirelessly. It won’t be long before this soundbar goes back to full price, so take advantage of this $160 discount while you still can. 

We also recommend checking out our lists of the best soundbar deals, best TCL TV deals and best Walmart deals for even more discounts on TCL hardware!

