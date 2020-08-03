  1. Home Theater

TCL sets summer launch for world’s first TV with THX Certified Game Mode

By

Consumer electronics brand TCL has teamed up with audio and video certification and technology company THX on a TV that will look to further immerse players in the worlds created by video games.

TCL and THX have established THX Certified Game Mode, a new industry standard for the gaming performance of big-screen TVs. The standard, which was first showcased at CES 2020, will finally arrive this summer with the next-generation 6-Series TCL Roku TV.

TCL’s new 6-Series TV with THX Certified Game Mode will offer more vibrant colors, as some games are intentionally more demanding than movies, as well as a refresh rate of 120 Hz or higher. The TV will also feature minimal input lag, quick dark-to-light transitions, and improved clarity.

TVs with THX Certified Game Mode will also automatically switch to THX Game Mode once compatible consoles and PCs are connected.

To gain THX Certification, devices undergo more than 400 proprietary tests to check whether they meet the standards of the content creators. For the THX Game Mode, new tests were implemented to quantify the speed of transitions and the TV’s responsiveness, which are important for video games but not for movies.

“TCL is proud to be the first to launch televisions with a dedicated THX Certified Game Mode setting, as we’re always working toward elevating the home entertainment experience through new technology and innovations,” said Chris Larson, TCL senior vice president, in a statement.

TCL has not yet provided any additional details for the 2020 6 Series, nor a price range for the next-generation 6-Series TV with THX Certified Game Mode.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap Roku deals for August 2020

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

These are the best cheap Amazon Echo deals for August 2020

amazon echo show 8 review 16 of 17

The best Android games currently available (August 2020)

android games

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2020

Vizio OLED TV

The best headphones for 2020

Google Pixel Buds

The best soundbars for 2020

ZVOX_AccuVoice_Table

The best speakers for 2020

The best streaming devices for 2020

The best true wireless earbuds for 2020

Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Playbar

This 65-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale for only $400 at Best Buy

hisense l8e l10e laser tv cedia 2018

These are the best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for July 2020

ultimate ears wonderboom 2 bluetooth speaker red water

Best Buy TV Deals: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

50 inch vizio v series 4k tv deal best buy memorial day sale 2020

The best headphones under $100

3 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss today