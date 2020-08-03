Consumer electronics brand TCL has teamed up with audio and video certification and technology company THX on a TV that will look to further immerse players in the worlds created by video games.

TCL and THX have established THX Certified Game Mode, a new industry standard for the gaming performance of big-screen TVs. The standard, which was first showcased at CES 2020, will finally arrive this summer with the next-generation 6-Series TCL Roku TV.

TCL’s new 6-Series TV with THX Certified Game Mode will offer more vibrant colors, as some games are intentionally more demanding than movies, as well as a refresh rate of 120 Hz or higher. The TV will also feature minimal input lag, quick dark-to-light transitions, and improved clarity.

TVs with THX Certified Game Mode will also automatically switch to THX Game Mode once compatible consoles and PCs are connected.

To gain THX Certification, devices undergo more than 400 proprietary tests to check whether they meet the standards of the content creators. For the THX Game Mode, new tests were implemented to quantify the speed of transitions and the TV’s responsiveness, which are important for video games but not for movies.

“TCL is proud to be the first to launch televisions with a dedicated THX Certified Game Mode setting, as we’re always working toward elevating the home entertainment experience through new technology and innovations,” said Chris Larson, TCL senior vice president, in a statement.

TCL has not yet provided any additional details for the 2020 6 Series, nor a price range for the next-generation 6-Series TV with THX Certified Game Mode.

Editors' Recommendations