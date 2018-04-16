Tivoli ushers in the spring with its new limited-edition Bluetooth speakers

Share

Over the years, Tivoli Audio has made a name for itself with audio products that look so good they are almost works of art. Though they might not always match up in the audio department, the company’s products are great if you’re looking for something to match a particular look. Now the company is aiming to chase away any lingering winter blues with three new limited-edition Bluetooth speakers.

The new colors — anise flower, lucite green, and deep ocean teal — are coming to Tivoli’s PAL line of portable speakers, which are available in two versions: standard Bluetooth speakers, and DAB (digital audio broadcasting) radios, which also feature Bluetooth but also receive digital radio in certain countries. Unfortunately, the United States isn’t among the countries in which this standard is used.

Meant to evoke colors from the spring and summer seasons, Tivoli’s colorful limited-edition PAL Bluetooth speakers will make their official debut at Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy, later this week. These colors join the black, red, and white varieties already available. In addition to looking snazzy, the speakers feature Bluetooth 2.1 with A2DP for improved audio quality. The speakers use frequency-hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) to reduce noise interference with other wireless devices, which is handy if you’re using them in a crowded situation.

“As a portable product, we wanted this collection to express the versatile nature of the outdoors during these seasons,” Tivoli chief of product design and brand development Paul DePasquale said in a statement. “The Salone del Mobile event is a great opportunity to combine the launch of these colors with the introduction of Tivoli Audio’s new engineered PAL series. The new models offer great sound quality, improved portable performance, and wireless technology, while maintaining a classic design.”

The new limited-edition speakers will be available for pre-order beginning in May. So far, there is no indication of what they will cost but the standard PAL BT portable speakers go for $200, so expect to pay at least that much. If these don’t quite offer what you’re looking for, be sure to take a look at our list of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, no matter what you’re looking for.