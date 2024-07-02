This $450 75-inch TV is the best 4th of July TV deal so far

Grabbing a 75-inch TV might seem like a daunting task, especially if you don’t have a large living room, but getting a larger TV is a simple way to upgrade your home theater experience. Of course, large TVs can be quite expensive, especially if you want to get something with some features under the hood. Luckily, this 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series is on sale as part of 4th of July deals, and you can grab it for a pretty reasonable $450 from Best Buy, which is a considerable $200 off its original $650 price tag.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series

The Toshiba C350 Series is a good mid-range option from Toshiba. While the TV is relatively cheap, it doesn’t have a lot of the higher-end specs like HDR10+. Even so, it does come with HDR10, so it’s still going to give you great contrast and image reproduction, and it has direct-lit LED, meaning better brightness control across the panel, which helps a lot with HDR too. The C350 Series also comes with Dolby Vision and Toshiba’s own REGZA Engine, which helps with adjusting the image to make it a higher quality since the image you get from streaming services can vary a lot.

The C350 Series is also not too bad for gaming, and while it has a base refresh rate of 60Hz, that’s pretty much what most modern console games are locked at, and short of a high-end gaming PC, you probably won’t notice. It also has an auto-low latency mode, which helps decrease input lag, which is great because large TVs are a lot of fun for co-op racing games like Mario Kart. Apple users will also be happy to know that it comes with Apple AirPlay, and the whole TV is based on the Fire TV smart OS, so if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem, you’ll fit right in.

Overall, the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series is an excellent large and mid-range TV, and the deal from Best Buy that knocks it down to $450 is absolutely worth it. Even so, if you’re looking for something different, you can check out some of these other great 75-inch TV deals or these general TV deals instead.