 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking for Powerbeats alternatives? These Treblab earbuds are $50

By
Amazing Deal The Treblab X-Open Wireless Earbuds with their charging case.
Treblab

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 aren’t going to appear with a discount from Beats headphone deals any time soon, but fortunately, there’s a more affordable alternative. Check out the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds, which are originally priced at $100, but are currently on sale from Amazon at 50% off for an even lower price of $50. There’s no telling when the the $50 in savings will end though, so if you’re interested you should push forward with your transaction for them as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds

For those who need budget-friendly wireless earbuds for their workout sessions, the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds could be what you’re looking for. Their adjustable ear-hooks ensure a secure fit during physical activity, but they’re also made of soft materials so they’ll remain comfortable even after wearing them for a long time. The wireless earbuds also offer an IPX5 rating for water resistance, so they won’t get damaged when you sweat or when there’s sudden rainfall during outdoor exercises.

The open-ear design of the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds will keep you aware of your surroundings, so you can enjoy your music while staying alert for situations such as crossing the street. They promise excellent sound quality through their custom 14.2mm drivers, and crystal-clear calls with their dual microphones that also make them compatible with Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. The Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, plus an additional 30 hours with their charging case.

Related

If you like the design of the Beats PowerBeats Pro 2 but they’re beyond your budget, we highly recommend going for the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds, especially now that they’re on sale in the true wireless earbuds deals at Amazon for only $50. The $50 in savings on their original price of $100 isn’t going to last forever though — in fact, they may be back to their regular price as soon as tomorrow. If you don’t want to miss out on the 50% discount, you’re going to want to complete your purchase of the Treblab X-Open wireless earbuds immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Don’t miss this chance to get the Apple AirPods 3 for $99
Apple AirPods 3 in their case..

Apple fans who are on the hunt for true wireless earbuds deals probably have their sights set on AirPods. If you don't mind getting an older model, you can currently buy the Apple AirPods 3 for a very affordable $99 from Walmart, following a $70 discount on their sticker price of $169. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, but with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we don't think the limited stocks for these wireless earbuds will last long. Proceed with your purchase now if you don't want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 3
While the Apple AirPods 4 was released last year, alongside the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, we still highly recommend the Apple AirPods 3, especially at this discounted price. The wireless earbuds are more than three years old, but their sound quality remains impressive, and they also support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive experience when listening to compatible content. The Apple AirPods 3 also come with the line's trademark ease of pairing with an iPhone -- just place them near your device, open their charging case, and tap the onscreen instructions to pair them.

Read more
Sony Linkbuds, great open earbuds, are on sale right now
Sony LinkBuds Open open case with earbuds inside.

We all own one or two pairs of earbuds, many of which we use on a daily basis. But when it comes time to hit the treadmill or pull the dumbbells out, a regular set of wired buds simply won’t do (at least for most folks). Fortunately, everyone and their dog is making wireless earbuds these days, and that includes legacy AV brands like Sony. 

As a matter of fact, we stumbled upon this great Sony offer while vetting through headphone deals earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony LinkBuds Open at Best Buy, Crutchfield, B&H Photo-Video, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $180. The full MSRP on this model is $200. 

Read more
Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC earbuds, but act fast!
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in white.

When it comes to in-ear and over-ear audio products, one of the best brands in the business is Bose. Renowned for headphones like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, Bose produces some excellent earbuds, too, a pair of which just happens to be on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Read more