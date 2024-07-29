Tubi is now available on Apple Vision Pro

The biggest free ad-supported streaming service is now available on Apple Vision Pro. Tubi — the Fox-owned service that has more than 250,000 movies and TV episodes, and more than 250 live channels — can now be loaded onto Apple’s VR platform. It’s still free, and it still has ads, of course. And the inclusion on Apple Vision Pro brings the number of platforms Tubi supports to just shy of three dozen.

You can watch Tubi on Apple Vision Pro in the U.S., Australia, and Canada.

“Our mission is to ensure all people have access to all the world’s stories,” Mike Bidgoli, chief product and technology officer at Tubi, said in a press release. “We want to be wherever our viewers want us to be and deliver delight and personalized content to them in every touchpoint. That’s why we’re launching on Apple Vision Pro and remain focused on developing engaging experiences across the 30+ devices we support.”

Tubi is a bit of a hybrid in the FAST space, combining on-demand movies and series with dozens of linear channels. (And we can help with the best things to watch on Tubi.) Tubi says it has nearly 80 million monthly active users and hit a record high of 2% of total TV viewing time, according to Nielsen Gauge.

Apple Vision Pro is a $3,500 AR/VR headset that in addition to the countries named above also is available in France, Germany, and the U.K. Watching media on Apple Vision Pro essentially puts a huge screen right in front of your eyes, and it’s widely considered (by those who actually have Apple Vision Pro, anyway) to be an incredible way to watch anything. So long as you can afford it.